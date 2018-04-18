Waco’s Doris Miller YMCA is currently holding registration for several sports.
May 7 is the registration deadline for youth T-ball (ages 3-5) and coach-pitch baseball (6-8). The cost is $25 for members and $45 for non-members. For those with kids on free or reduced lunch programs, the cost is $31.50 with documentation.
May 7 is also the deadline to sign up for the Y’s Early Summer Basketball League. It is open to students in Pre-K through 10th grade. League play will begin May 24. The costs are the same as baseball — $25, $31.50 or $45.
Doris Miller Y will also host its annual Spring Classic Youth Basketball Tournament on April 28. The deadline to enter is April 25. Boys and girls divisions are available in grades 3-12. The cost is $125 per team, with a guaranteed minimum of three games.
To ask questions, call the Y at 254-272-1605 or Curtis Harris at 254-747-5791.