District 9 administrator Eddie Burns said that Little League games have continued to be played for the last several days following a controversy Thursday night.
In a story that aired last Friday, KWTX-TV reported that Burns sent out an e-mail that said that District 9 interleague games wouldn’t be played for the rest of the season after a coach reportedly assaulted an umpire during a softball game between teams with players ages 8 through 10 at the Lake Air Little League fields Thursday night.
But in an e-mail sent to the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday night, Burns said no games have been canceled unless a respective league chose to do so on its own or teams didn’t have the required number of players for a game.
However, Burns has made it clear that he wants coaches, players and fans to behave properly at games and show good sportsmanship.
“I relayed to the presidents within D-9 Little League that they could continue with their interleague schedules provided they kept things under control and called the proper legal authorities if things got out of hand,” Burns said.
Burns said he will continue to address issues regarding behavior of coaches, players and parents to the respective leagues within District 9.
District 9 includes China Spring, Central Texas Challenger, Crawford, Gatesville, La Vega, Lake Air, Lakeview, Lorena, Marlin, Midway, Robinson, Waco Eastern and Waco Southern.
District 9 is coming off one of its most successful seasons after the Lake Air softball team won the Little League World Series championship in 2017.