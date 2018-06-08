XTERRA competitors consider Waco’s Cameron Park an ideal place to hold an off-road triathlon because it sits on the banks of the Brazos River and features challenging trails that weave up and down hills and through trees.
This year’s race will take on added significance since it will double as the USA Triathlon Off-Road National Championship beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Competitors from 31 states have entered the triathlon.
“The trails at Cameron Park are great,” said Joel Grimmett of Race Revolutions, which organizes the triathlon. “The trail network is challenging and definitely worthy of a national championship course.”
The triathlon will begin with a 1,500-meter swim in the Brazos River beginning near the Redwood Shelter at Cameron Park.
“The current of the Brazos isn’t really strong but as a swimmer you can feel it,” Grimmett said. “It does have some challenges especially when the winds come from the south.”
Following the swim, a 32-kilometer mountain bike ride will wind through the hills of Cameron Park. Some of the trails are tougher than others, but as a whole the course will be challenging. The abundance of trees, bridges, tight turns, power climbs and fast descents makes it one of the best courses in the state.
“There won’t be a whole lot of flat trails,” Grimmett said. “There will be a lot of up and down twisting stuff. They will be physically demanding, but they won’t be so technical that they can’t be ridden.”
The third leg of the race will feature a 10-kilometer run through the park on trails that are mostly different than the bike trails.
Grimmett said competitors for the national championship triathlon can range from ages 17 to over 70.
Some of the top Texas competitors will include Kyle Grieser of Marble Falls and Andy Lee from the Austin area in the men’s division and Melanie Etherton of Austin in the women’s division.
“One of the great things is Cameron Park is right in the middle between Austin and Dallas,” Grimmett said. “We also have a good volunteer base in Waco. (Longtime race organizer) Nancy Goodnight has helped us a lot.”