Waco will host the 2018 Nautique USA Wakesurf National Championships on the Brazos River September 28-30. The competition is being sponsored by The World Wak Association (WWA) and Nautique Boat Company.
“We are excited to announce this national event that will showcase our downtown river yet again,” said Will Phipps, director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission. “We are proud to partner with the World Wakesurf Association and the creator of the world’s best ski and wake boat, the Nautique Boat Company. They chose Waco in large part because of the positive energy that is overflowing in our downtown districts.”
Wakeboarding is a surface water sport with a boat towing a rider on a wakeboard. A wakeboard is a small, thin board developed from a combination of water skiing, snowboarding and surfing. The board is usually towed around 20 mph, and the intent is to use the board to ride the wake created by the boat. In the Waco competition, the boat used to tow the board is the Super Air Nautique G23, a boat designed specifically for skiing purposes.
The competition is rider-developed and will feature one discipline that combines skim and surf styles. There will be a professional and an amateur division for the competition, with the pros competing for $30,000 in prize money.
The event will also feature an exclusive beach party at BSR Surf Resort, offering food, music and opportunities to try out the surfing at the resort.