Kenrich Williams was overlooked out of University High School, but he made himself into an NBA prospect by showing remarkable growth during his five years of college basketball.
Following a superb senior year at TCU, Williams is projected to be picked in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA draft which begins at 6 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Williams has worked out for numerous NBA teams, including Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Boston, New York and the Los Angeles Lakers.
At 6-7 and 210 pounds, Williams has the size and athleticism a lot of teams are looking for at small forward. As a senior, he showed his versatility by averaging 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also gained a reputation as an outstanding defensive player as he collected 56 steals in 32 games.
“That’s what’s going to get me into the league, playing defense and being versatile,” said Williams following a workout with the Lakers earlier this month. “I try to focus on what I do best like rebounding and playing defense, and all the other things will fall into place like shooting and passing and stuff.”
Williams started his college basketball career at New Mexico Junior College in 2013-14 before transferring to TCU where he played his first year of NCAA Division I basketball in 2014-15 before sitting out the next season with a knee injury.
He came back with a pair of outstanding seasons to get the Jamie Dixon era off to a great start by winning the NIT championship in 2017 and leading the Horned Frogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 20 years in 2018.
With his 24th birthday approaching in December, Williams will be one of the older players in the draft. But he believes his experience will work to his advantage.
“I’m more mature and I feel like I’m ready to play in the NBA right now,” Williams said.
Williams expects 3-point shooting consistency will be a key to longevity in the NBA. He improved his 3-point shooting from 36.3 percent as a junior to 39.5 as a senior.
“I want to be a consistent 3-point shooter,” Williams said. “I feel like if I can get that consistently, I can have a long career in the NBA.”
Big 12 players are projected to have a strong presence in the draft as Texas center Mo Bamba, Oklahoma guard Trae Young and Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith are potential lottery picks in the first round. All three players declared for the draft after their freshman seasons.
The 6-11 Bamba showed his athleticism and skills by averaging 12.9 points and leading the Big 12 with 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
Young became the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.7) while exhibiting superb 3-point shooting range. However, he struggled as the season progressed as defenses devised ways to contain him.
While Bamba and Young were highly touted players out of high school, Smith flew under the radar. But the 6-4 guard helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight with his play above the rim, instincts and versatility.
“That just shows that rankings don’t mean anything coming out of high school,” Smith said at the NBA Draft combine. “The hard work you put in is going to show one day.”
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter could be taken late in the first round or early in the second round. Kansas could have three players drafted in the second round, including guards Devonte Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk. Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans could also be a second-round pick.