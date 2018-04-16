BELTON — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach Pete Fredenburg will miss the first three games of the 2018 season after the football program self-reported violations to the NCAA on April 9, including providing extra benefits to two football players, according to a Monday press release.
According to the release, the infractions “do not involve sexual misconduct, academic fraud, or financial aid.”
The university acknowledged that the violations were major infractions under NCAA rules definitions. As a result of the incidents, Fredenburg has been suspended for three months without pay and for the first three games of the 2018 season. UMHB said that it believes the infractions were unintentional and were not incurred to gain a competitive or recruiting advantage of any kind.
The university believes possible secondary violations may have occurred outside the football program.
“UMHB is committed to upholding both the spirit and the letter of NCAA rules, and we will use this as a learning opportunity,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said in a statement.
The Crusaders are consistently one of the highest-ranked teams in NCAA Division III, winning the national championship in 2016 and reaching the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl again last year before losing to Mount Union. They entered the playoffs ranked No. 1 in national polls in 2017. The team has won the American Southwest Conference title 15 times.
Fredenburg was recently inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. He is the only head coach for UMHB football since the program began in 1997. He began his college coaching career in 1980 on Grant Teaff’s staff at Baylor.
Fredenburg served as the defensive ends coach at the time before eventually becoming defensive coordinator. He also coached at LSU and Louisiana Tech.