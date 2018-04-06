For many Texas Longhorns fans, the image of Vince Young running for the winning touchdown in an epic 41-38 Rose Bowl win over USC is as fresh today as it was 12 years ago.
Taking a fourth-down shotgun snap, Young briefly looked to pass and then took off down the right side. Eluding a desperate USC defender, Young stepped across the goal for the 8-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining in one of the most memorable games in college football history.
“It’s a play that will be one of the top in college football history, it will live forever,” said former Texas coach Mack Brown. “You still see it all the time and the confetti coming down after he scored. It was a two-minute offense play. We told him if you don’t see what you want, you’ve got your feet and you’re our best athlete, so go for it.”
That was Young’s last college football game before he decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2006 NFL draft. But what a way to go out. With Young hitting 30 of 40 passes for 267 yards and rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns against the Trojans, the Longhorns finished off a 13-0 season and won their first national championship since 1970.
Young will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame at a 6 p.m. banquet on Saturday at the Waco Convention Center on the strength of his legendary career at both Texas and Houston Madison High School.
“I think nobody has ever been more deserving than Vince, starting from all he did in football and basketball at Madison High School and then coming to Texas and winning a Rose Bowl (against Michigan in 2005) and then going back to the Rose Bowl and winning the national championship (against USC in 2006),” Brown said. “It would be impossible to keep him out with all he’s accomplished.”
During his senior year at Texas, Young emerged as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in college football history as he passed for 3,036 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,050 yards and 12 scores. He was the runnerup for the Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Reggie Bush, who has since vacated the award due to NCAA sanctions.
Leading Texas to its first national championship in 35 years meant more to Young than any individual award. Running for the winning touchdown against USC was the perfect way to cap a great college career.
“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Young said. “I was just excited, happy and in tears. I remember blowing kisses to my wife in the stands. I thought about all the things I had been through in my life to get there. All the doubters I had going into the season motivated me to do my best. Just seeing the excitement of my teammates and the fans made it worthwhile because of all the hard work it took in the offseason to get back into that position.”
While Young’s numbers were phenomenal, his leadership skills were off the charts. His Longhorn teammates were always confident that he would find some way to win regardless of how dire the circumstances appeared.
Because Young was so gifted, his teammates felt they just had to do their jobs and the Longhorns would usually win.
“The best way I can describe Vince as a leader was that he made you very comfortable to be yourself,” said former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Frank Okam, who is now Baylor’s defensive line coach. “He was the guy who took the pressure off you because you knew day in and day out he was going to do a great job preparing and making sure our team was going to be in position to win.
"He allowed us to play without fear and with full confidence because we knew we had a fearless leader and probably the best competitor I’ve been around to make our team reach our full potential.”
Long before he was a Texas All-American, Young was a kid who loved football and basketball growing up in Houston. He was raised by his mother and grandmother, who did their best to keep Young on the right path.
“My mom and grandma were very important,” Young said. “Not having a father figure, I saw how strong they were to make sure me and my sisters had everything we wanted. They were the supporting cast for me, and they just made me very protective of women.”
Young began making a name for himself at Madison High School in 1998 when he played for the freshman team. Though he already had the talent to make varsity, Madison coach Ray Seals kept him on the freshman team that season to give him more experience running the veer offense.
“As a freshman, he made me look good,” said Pat Reinecke, who was Madison’s freshman football coach at the time before eventually becoming the varsity head coach. “It really didn’t matter what we called. I remember a play that he must have run 50 yards and only gained about 15. He’d go right, then left and then forward. He was running all over the field against their whole team.”
By his sophomore year, Young was starting for the Madison varsity. While Madison’s offense relied heavily on his running ability, Seals taught him how to establish a pocket presence to become an effective passer.
“He had to learn to sit in the pocket,” said Seals before Young was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2016. “When someone came up to him, he just wanted to go outside. He had to learn how to take proper steps and throw it. But he was one of those kids who came to practice early and stayed late.”
Though Young was a high scoring forward for Madison’s basketball team, it became clear by his junior year that he was destined to play college football. College recruiters came to Madison from across the country to make their pitch for the 6-5 quarterback who possessed extraordinary athleticism.
Young delivered staggering numbers as a senior in 2001 as he passed for 2,545 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushed for 1,274 yards and 24 scores to lead Madison to Class 5A Division I semifinals.
One of his most memorable games came against Galena Park North Shore in the state quarterfinals when he passed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 192 yards and three scores in a riveting 61-58 win. Madison was ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today while North Shore was No. 5.
“We played nine games in the Astrodome his senior year, and the smallest crowd was about 20,000,” Seals said. “We had 40,000 when we played North Shore. Everybody wanted to see that kid play.”
“It was fun,” Young said. “I used to try to go to Houston Oilers games, and to play at the Astrodome was like a dream come true. I know how much support we got from the community and how much they cared.”
Young’s high school football career ended the next week when Madison dropped a 48-42 decision to powerful Austin Westlake. Young was on fire again as he passed for 400 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and another score.
“He just had it,” Reinecke said. “He was a once in a lifetime kind of kid. He was born with it.”
After some down years in the 1990s, Brown was rebuilding the Texas Longhorns into a college football juggernaut after his arrival in 1997. Young was the jewel of his 2002 recruiting class, but Brown decided to redshirt him during his first fall to allow him more time to develop as a quarterback.
Young opened his 2003 redshirt freshman season behind Chance Mock before replacing him in a 65-13 blowout loss to No. 1 Oklahoma. Though Young moved into the starting role, both quarterbacks continued to play with Mock handling more of the dropback passing duties and Young excelling as a running threat while still developing his passing skills.
“He was such a freakish athlete, but a lot of people didn’t recruit him as a quarterback because they didn’t think he could play there,” Brown said. “But we never had any question. As a redshirt freshman, people thought we should move him, and after we were beaten by OU and he threw four interceptions against Missouri, people thought we should replace him.”
As a junior, Young became entrenched as the starter and led Texas to an 11-1 season that ended with a thrilling 38-37 win over Michigan in the Longhorns’ first trip to the Rose Bowl.
“Playing in the Rose Bowl was overwhelming,” Young said. “Just knowing we had never been to a BCS bowl before at Texas and how much hard work Coach Brown and his coaching staff put in to make that happen and recruiting the right players. It was exciting to go against a really good football team with Michigan. It was a game that was well fought to the finish and told us a lot about ourselves that we can do this if we continue to work hard.”
Young ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns and hit 16 of 28 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown against the Wolverines. With the Longhorns trailing 37-35, he guided Texas on a 47-yard drive that ended with Dusty Mangum’s game-winning 37-yard field goal with 3:04 remaining.
“He knew how to win and make people follow,” Brown said. “He had tremendous confidence. He was always relaxed and I think that threw people off. He’d be over on the sidelines dancing and laughing. But he was very serious and focused when he was on the field.”
With most of the key players returning in 2005, the Longhorns swept through the regular season with 11 straight wins before romping to a 70-3 win over Colorado in the Big 12 championship game.
That set up a showdown between defending national champion and No. 1-ranked USC and No. 2 Texas. The Trojans featured 2004 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart and 2005 winner Bush. With Young leading a dynamic Texas offense, the buildup for the game was off the charts.
Remarkably the game exceeded its lofty expectations as the teams traded scores in a riveting offensive showdown. Even when the Trojans grabbed a 38-26 lead with 6:42 remaining, everybody knew the Longhorns weren’t dead with Young behind the wheel.
“When we got down by 12 points in the fourth quarter, we looked at him and he said 'I’ve got y’all,’” Okam said. “He went out there and did it two times in a row against one of the best defenses of all time back in the day. He just let you know that no matter what the situation you were in, you could trust Vince and he was going to try to do his best job to make sure we were going to come out on top.”
Young led Texas on a touchdown drive that ended with his 17-yard run to cut USC’s lead to 38-33. Then the Longhorns defense stopped the Trojans on a fourth-down play to give the offense the ball at the Texas 44 with 2:09 to play.
Playing under the most pressure packed circumstances, Young calmly led the Longhorns for a touchdown as he finished off the drive with his 8-yard run with 19 seconds remaining. He then ran for the two-point conversion to seal the 41-38 win.
“He leaves you in awe of how smooth and effortless he let the game look,” Okam said. “He always wanted the ball in his hand and always wanted the chance to make something special happen.”
Picked third overall by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2006 draft, Young started 13 games as a rookie and passed for 2,199 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 552 yards and seven scores to earn NFL offensive rookie of the year and a spot in the Pro Bowl.
Young went on to play six NFL seasons and then went back to Texas to finish his degree. He’s been working for the University of Texas’ division of diversity and community engagement as a developmental officer for alumni relations while raising money to assist first generation and low income college students.
“We raise money for elementary and middle school kids for scholarships, and I enjoy doing that,” Young said. “I try to motivate kids that get overlooked. I try to be a testimony that if I can do it, they can, and just stress the importance of education.”
Nearing his 35th birthday in May, Young keeps his hand in football by running his own camp for young players, and has thought about getting into college or high school coaching in the future.
“I love the game of football and I’ve always got my eye on it,” Young said. “I’m always trying to keep involved with it and give back the knowledge I have. I would love to be a high school or college coach. You never know what God has planned for you, so you’ve got to be prepared.”
Brown never coached a player who could finish a game like Young. His sprint for his last college touchdown that won the national championship for the Longhorns will never be forgotten.
“We had some great players, but no one took over fourth quarters like him,” Brown said. “He never got hurt, and it seemed like he got stronger as the game went on. He never got tired and people got tired trying to tackle him. He came in as a prolific runner, but was not a great passer coming in. But he developed into a guy who threw for 267 yards in the national championship game.”