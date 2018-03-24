During 13 remarkable seasons with the Texas Rangers, Michael Young seemed like a throwback to a much older, hardscrabble era of major league baseball.
He was the kind of player who worked on his craft until he perfected it, finishing his major league career with a .300 batting average. Young played every position in the infield except catcher and pitcher during his professional career, and was good at all of them.
But more than anything, he’s one of the rare players of recent vintage who stayed with one team more than a decade. Young will go down as one of the best players in Rangers history, playing a key role in helping them make their only two World Series appearances in 2010-11.
“I was identified with one organization and I did that here,” Young said. “I think a lot of players want to have that special connection with a fan base. It was disappointing that we lost twice in the World Series, and to go through that was tough to deal with. But when you look back you start to realize the positives about all the things that happened.”
Young will be the only baseball player inducted with the 2018 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on April 7. Though he grew up in Southern California, securing a place among Texas’ all-time greatest athletes is an honor he doesn’t take lightly.
“I was born and raised in California, but I’ve obviously spent a massive chunk of time here in Texas,” Young said. “This is my adopted home state, and there isn’t a shortage of fantastic athletes in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and to join them means a lot to me.”
Playing for the Rangers from 2000-2012, Young recorded all-time club records with 2,230 hits, 1,085 runs, 415 doubles, 55 triples and 3,286 total bases. His .301 batting average is the 10th best in Rangers history and his 984 RBIs rank third behind Juan Gonzalez’s 1,180 and Rafael Palmeiro’s 1,039.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels saw the work Young put into his game every day to produce one of the best careers in franchise history.
“A lot of guys work hard, but Michael took it as a challenge if somebody in the organization was outworking him,” Daniels said. “He didn’t want to be outworked or outhustled, and he set the tone with our teams. Even if we got beat, we wouldn’t be outhustled. He played with confidence and with a chip because he knew how good he was and wanted to let everyone know. He had a quiet confidence and never doubted himself, and he just played consistently.”
Young is now a special assistant to Daniels, working in a number of areas, including developing minor leaguers, providing expertise on potential trades, and working on one-on-one relationships with players on the Rangers’ roster.
“He’s played different roles and has the ability to connect on all sorts of levels,” Daniels said. “I consult him on player moves and he’s helped us interview people throughout the organization including coaches. He’s worked with a number of players, and he gets out in our system and sees the (minor league) affiliates.”
Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Young never wanted to be anything but a baseball player. But unlike so many other players with the same ambition, Young had the talent and drive to go all the way to the big leagues.
“I can honestly say it was all I ever wanted to do,” Young said. “I started when I was 4 years old, wearing a pair of jeans and an Incredible Hulk belt, and sliding into every base. It’s been in my blood since I can remember and it’s never gone away. I loved playing, I love watching it, and I love being a fan.”
Dreaming of playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Young starred at Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, Calif. He was good enough to be drafted out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles in the 25th round of the 1994 draft, but he knew he wasn’t ready to turn pro.
Instead he signed at Cal-Santa Barbara where Young converted from centerfielder to shortstop as a sophomore and became an all-Big West infielder as a junior in 1997. Drafted in the fifth round by the Toronto Blue Jays, Young signed and began his climb up the minor league ladder.
“When I was drafted by the Orioles out of high school, I knew I wasn’t ready emotionally or physically,” Young said. “I wasn’t set up for success as a 17-years-old. I needed those three years in school to be ready physically and mentally, and I felt I was ready for pro ball at that point.”
Young started his pro career playing second base in St. Catharines (Ontario), the short season Class A affiliate for the Blue Jays in the New York-Penn League. He showed great promise by piecing together a 16-game hitting streak and finishing fifth in the league with 48 RBIs.
After playing Class A baseball for Hagerstown (Md.) in the South Atlantic League, he made the Florida State Class A all-star team in 1999 when he hit .313 for Dunedin (Fla.).
The Blue Jays traded Young to the Rangers during the 2000 season when he split time mostly at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He made a brief appearance for the Rangers in the final weekend that season as he got his first two major league at-bats.
Called up from Triple-A in May 2001, Young moved in as the Rangers’ starting second baseman as he hit .249 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. Though the Rangers’ lineup was loaded with veterans like shortstop Alex Rodriguez, first baseman Rafael Palmeiro and catcher Pudge Rodriguez, Young didn’t feel overwhelmed to play among such renowned players.
“We had a very veteran team, but I wasn’t intimated at all,” Young said. “I thought I was ready. I didn’t want to just be a major leaguer but a good major leaguer.”
After hitting .262 in 2002, Young began a streak of five straight .300 seasons in 2003, highlighted by his American League leading .331 batting average in 2005. Moving to shortstop in 2004, Young made the first of seven American League All-Star teams. He led the majors with 221 hits in 2005 while slugging a career-high 24 homers and matching his career best with 114 runs.
Young moved to shortstop after the Rangers traded Alex Rodriguez to the New York Yankees in a deal that included Alfonso Soriano. When Soriano stepped in at second base, it wouldn’t be the last time Young switched positions to benefit the Rangers.
In 2009, Young moved to third base to allow Elvis Andrus to play shortstop. Young was primarily the Rangers’ designated hitter in 2011 after the club signed third baseman Adrian Beltre.
“His versatility proved to be big for the club because he played all four infield positions,” Daniels said. “His ability to move allowed us to play Soriano, Andrus and Beltre. It wasn’t always the smoothest on my end, we have a great relationship now, but he ultimately was there for his teammates. He allowed the Rangers to put the best club out there with his unselfishness.”
After playing on mediocre teams most of his career, Young helped the Rangers break through with consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.
“There were times when I wondered if I should stay here as the team went through transition periods,” Young said. “I thought about maybe going to the West Coast or take a shot playing for an East Coast team with a lot of tradition. But shortly after I signed my second contract with the Rangers (in 2007) I could see the great players we had and could see we were going to be a beast shortly.”
Young hit .284 with 21 homers and 91 RBIs in 2010 and enjoyed an even more productive season in 2011 as he hit a career-high .338 with 11 homers and 106 RBIs. Surrounded by powerful hitters like Josh Hamilton, Ian Kinsler, Nelson Cruz and Beltre, Young was thrilled to provide veteran leadership on great Rangers teams toward the end of his career.
“We had some lean years but when we broke through to the World Series in 2010 it was an incredible moment,” Young said. “We had just fantastic guys all around, an incredible coaching staff, and you could see the transformation in the fan base locally. I’d go around town and see Ranger hats and jerseys everywhere.”
The only thing that would have made those years better was a World Series championship. But the Rangers lost to the San Francisco Giants in five games in 2010 before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in a gripping seven-game series in 2011.
Game 6 of the 2011 World Series was one of the most emotional nights in Rangers’ history as they had several chances to clinch the championship before the Cardinals pulled out a 10-9 win when David Freese slugged a homer in the 11th inning. The Cardinals took a 4-3 series win with a 6-2 decision in the seventh game.
“Game 6 probably aged me a few years,” Young said. “But I wouldn’t trade it, that’s baseball. As heartbreaking as it was for us, you can see how sweet it was for the winning team. We truly had a championship caliber team but it didn’t happen. Weird things happen and I would have loved the outcome to be different. But I’m proud of what we accomplished, so I just look at the positives.”
The 2012 season was the last for Young with the Rangers before he ended his career in 2013 playing for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Joining the Dodgers on Aug. 31, 2013, Young enjoyed playing the final games of his career under manager Don Mattingly who guided the team to the National League West title. Young wanted to be an outstanding hitter like Mattingly when he was a kid growing up in Southern California.
“My favorite player was Don Mattingly, one of best players in the world in the '80s,” Young said. “Fortunately for me, in my last year in the big leagues, I ended up playing for Donnie. As a player, my family life tugged at me to come home. But what a way to go out.”
Young has three sons who enjoy playing sports, and he’s still a popular figure in the Metroplex. He’s glad he can still be part of the Rangers’ organization as a special assistant to Daniels.
“Living in Texas is great and it affords me the opportunity to work with an organization I love,” Young said. “I can have an impact on minor league kids as they work their way to get to the big leagues. I work in one on one relationships with players and pass down any knowledge I have. I help develop them and make it easier for them, and it’s a lot of fun for me.”
Daniels is also excited that Young can still play an integral role with the Rangers following one of the most memorable careers in franchise history.
“Michael is about as genuine and humble as they come,” Daniels said. “He’s the same guy every day with everybody, and has a consistency about him that really lends itself to long term value in the organization. When he played, he took in guys like Ian Kinsler, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus and Derek Holland and helped them as young players. That’s why he was so revered by his teammates, his unselfish nature. When we won as a group, I think people and fans especially were happy for him.”