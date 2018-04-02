At tiny Jourdanton High School in the early 1970s, Cathy Self-Morgan didn’t know what gender inequality even looked like.
Jourdanton didn’t offer the bustling, booming industry of the big city, but it may have been ahead of its time in the opportunities it presented to its female students. Title IX was still a couple of years away, but at Jourdanton, girls got a chance to do everything boys did.
“It’s a very small town, just 25 in my graduating class, but the girls and boys were treated equally when it came to clubs and sports,” Self-Morgan said. “I was in the drama club, I was a drum major, played basketball, ran cross country and track, was in the Spanish club. I think the school’s policy was keep the kids busy, send them home tired.”
Even with all of the different irons she had in the fire, one burned much hotter than the rest for young Cathy. She found her identity in basketball. Like a cotton sweater that’s exactly the right size, basketball just fit with her.
In the four decades since, that has never changed. Self-Morgan has passed along her passion to new generations of players, as one of the most successful girls high school basketball coaches in the history of the state. On Saturday, she’ll take her place in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as only the third girls prep coach to earn enshrinement, along with Granbury’s Leta Andrews and fellow Duncanville legend Sandra Meadows.
Sometimes a kid just wants to find her niche, and that’s what Cathy discovered when she started playing basketball.
“Before then, I just felt out of place,” she said. “I was taller than a lot of the boys. Well, I ended up only 5-9, but at the time in the sixth or seventh grade, that was tall. And I was skinny and wore braces, and the kids called me ‘Toothpick.’
“But basketball gave me an opportunity to fit in. I don’t know if it made me popular, but it just fit for me. … I was like, ‘This is not a bad gig.’”
Carolyn Williams was Self-Morgan’s coach all through junior high and high school. As young Cathy progressed with her skill in the game and became more proficient, Williams let her know that a college scholarship was a realistic possibility.
“No one in my family had gotten their college degree. I had four siblings, so I knew that would be a big deal,” Self-Morgan said. “But for me, the chance to keep playing basketball was just as enticing as the free education. I said, ‘Golly, you mean I can keep playing basketball for four more years? Sign me up.’”
After one season at Temple College, Self-Morgan signed with Texas, as one of the Longhorns’ first women’s scholarship athletes. But she didn’t exactly feel like a trailblazer when she arrived in Austin in 1974.
“It was a rude awakening. Again, I was used to the boys and girls being treated equally,” she said. “In high school the same facilities were provided for us. But at Texas, we had the girls gym, while the boys had the nicer competitive gym. The boys had better weights, they had air-conditioning. The discrepancies made me mad. I can’t say I was a big women’s libber, but it did make me want to fight for equal rights.”
Slowly, things began to change. On the court, Self-Morgan helped by making the UT program more successful, and thus, more visible. She was a member of the Longhorns’ first nationally ranked women’s basketball team. As a junior, she averaged a team-best 17.6 points and 4.1 assists per game, and served as team captain in both her junior and senior seasons.
Since the sixth grade, Self-Morgan knew she wanted to coach someday. She appreciated the impact that people like Williams had on her life, and thought she might be able to affect the same kind of change in future generations.
“The game really gave me a new level of self-confidence,” Self-Morgan said. “I thought it would be a great idea to work with young ladies, and help them feel as good about themselves as they could possibly be.”
Of course, nothing can provide a jolt to one’s self-esteem like winning. Self-Morgan has presided over a pair of high school girls basketball dynasties in Texas. During a 22-year run at Austin Westlake, she won three state championships. Since arriving at Duncanville 17 years ago, she has added five more state rings to her glistening jewelry collection, most recently in 2017. Her overall coaching record is a staggering 1,041-208.
Just don’t ask her to pick a favorite title or season. People have tried. That would be like someone asking her to choose a favorite among her nine grandchildren.
“They’re all unique, they’re all different,” she said. “Some of the teams that didn’t even win state were some of the best also. We had some teams that didn’t quite get there, but I was proud of them, too.”
Self-Morgan doesn’t measure her job performance in wins and losses, anyway. Her primary mission is to change the lives of young women, to build relationships.
“She’s had an amazing impact on me personally,” said Zarielle Green, a senior on this year’s Duncanville team who has signed with Tennessee. “She has taught me to be not only a better player, but a better person. She’s like a second mom.”
The unofficial team dad for Cathy’s teams is her husband, Jack. He keeps the scorebook at Duncanville’s away games, and does the announcing and handles the music at the home games.
“He’s my sidekick,” Cathy said. “Friday nights are our date nights, even during the season. He loves the girls just like I do. He gives gum to all the kids. He looks at the girls just like our daughters.”
When Self-Morgan moved from Westlake to Duncanville in 2000, she couldn’t wait to tackle the challenge of one of the most dominant programs in the state. Duncanville also provided her with other opportunities, as she eventually worked her way up to the district’s athletic director position.
She stepped down from that post in 2016, however, while staying on as basketball coach.
“The superintendent really wanted a full-time AD,” she said. “I weighed on it and prayed on it for several nights. I realized that when I was in the gym at 2 o’clock and from 6 to 7 (for practice), I was smiling. In the (AD) office, I wasn’t smiling as much. I knew I needed to stay with basketball.”
At 62, Self-Morgan still gets a charge out of it all. Duncanville went 39-2 this year and was ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season, but fell short of the state tournament.
“There were some challenges this season, and I kind of lost some sleep at the end of the year. It wasn’t the happy ending we were looking for,” she said. “There were a lot of negatives this year. … But the Sunday after the season I went to a 7th-and-8th grade all-star game because I had promised some girls I would. And sitting there watching it, I started to smile again. I got to thinking, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do.’”
It’s always the girls that bring her the most joy. Granted, it’s not always easy. Not every kid is a coach’s dream.
But for Cathy Self-Morgan, the process is worth it, because the kids are worth it.
“Some of my favorite kids are the managers or the ones who didn’t get in the game much,” Self-Morgan said. “Just because they embraced that they could be part of something bigger than themselves.
“But they’re all special, they’re all like my daughters. … When they come back and thank you, that’s the paycheck for a teacher or a coach. I had some who probably didn’t like me much in high school, I was tough on them. But 10 or 15 years later they come back and say, ‘I did it, Coach! And I appreciate all you did to help me.’ That’s the best reward for any teacher or coach.”