Gerald Myers can’t say it was a dream come true because he never dreamed it would happen.
Growing up in Borger, Texas, nearly 180 miles to the north of Lubbock, Myers knew he wanted to go to Texas Tech, as was the case with most of his classmates. But looking back at that decision now, it’s something that Myers could have never planned out for his life.
And as he prepares to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Myers sure is grateful for Texas Tech University.
“It just sort of happened,” Myers said. “To be able to be here as a player, then as a coach and then as the athletic director, it’s been a great career to be able to do all of that at Texas Tech.”
Myers is also a member of the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame, the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Honor. But being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is something else.
“Well, you know, it’s the biggest honor that I’ve ever received to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame,” Myers said. “I think it’s the biggest honor that anybody associated with athletics can receive in the state of Texas.”
Myers played basketball for the Red Raiders from 1955-59 and served as men’s basketball head coach from midway through the 1970-71 season through 1991. He then went on to become athletic director from 1996-2011 and is now Athletics Director Emeritus.
Myers is the winningest coach in Texas Tech basketball history, as he posted a 326-261 record and led the Red Raiders to 16 winning records, two conference championships and four NCAA Tournament berths during his 20 years at the helm. But he never thought he’d be Tech’s men’s basketball head coach.
“One of my coaches was the head coach when I left. Then to come back as an assistant coach and then be the head coach, it was unbelievable,” Myers said. “It’s a great thing for my family and me and a great opportunity to come to Texas Tech at a fairly young age. It’s something that has really worked out well for us.”
During his time as athletic director, an outbreak of growth happened at Texas Tech, from the budget to the facilities. The United Supermarkets Arena, as well as the Marsha Sharp Center for Student-Athletes, were both built, while upgrades were made to Jones AT&T Stadium during his tenure. It was the biggest facility upgrade in school history.
Myers was also a member of the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee, was president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches and served on the NCAA men’s basketball rules committee.
“I’ve enjoyed all three of those careers I’ve had, as a coach, as a player and as an athletic administrator,” Myers said of his legacy in Lubbock. “We worked hard, tried to improve the situation for student-athletes, coaches and fans. Hopefully we’ve contributed to that some.”
As a player, Myers earned three letters and his 86.9 percent mark from the free-throw line in 1957-58 is still second in the all-time Texas Tech career record book. When asked about his favorite memory from when he laced up his sneakers and put on his Red Raider uniform, he recalled scanning Municipal Coliseum and seeing all the Texas Tech fans.
“Playing in the Southwest Conference, playing before capacity crowds,” Myers said. “We attracted 10,000 people and had great crowds. Those are the things I remember most is the great fans filling up that arena.”
This season, Myers watched again as the attendance numbers rapidly increased, filling up United Supermarkets Arena to watch a Texas Tech men’s basketball team that advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
“It’s good to see your school be successful in any sport,” Myers said. “It’s good to see coach (Chris) Beard take that team and mold them into a championship caliber team. It’s just a great advertisement for the university to have that kind of success so quickly.”
Behind Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year in Beard and senior All-American point guard Keenan Evans, this Red Raider team picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 this season finished second. It was a special season for Texas Tech, and one that ended in Boston to eventual national champ Villanova.
And you bet Myers was there to watch it all in person.
“We’ve been down the last few years, but I think we’re back,” Myers said. “I think we’re back to stay in basketball.”