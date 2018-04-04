If Gary Kubiak’s boyhood dreams would have really come true, he would have grown up to play point guard for the Houston Rockets or some other NBA franchise.
Sometimes reality is even better than the dream. Kubiak’s journey in basketball took an unexpected detour, as football became his passion instead. And the destination turned out better than he could have ever imagined, as a four-time Super Bowl champion and, now, an upcoming inductee to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
“To be honest, basketball was definitely my favorite growing up,” Kubiak said. “I played it all the time, but of course we played everything in those days. Nowadays kids tend to focus on one sport or maybe two, but, hell, I played all of it. If I wasn’t playing basketball, I was playing football or baseball or I was at a track meet. … I don’t know when the light came on that basketball wasn’t going to be my future, but it was probably when I started being recruited by Texas and Notre Dame and some other schools. I woke up pretty quick at that point.”
Kubiak spent his childhood in inner-city Houston, a Hail Mary pass from one of the city’s YMCAs. He and his three sisters spent countless hours at the Y, discovering various outlets for running, jumping and sweating.
He enrolled at Houston’s St. Pius X High School in 1974, and rapidly established himself as a standout athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track.
“St. Pius had a rich history in athletics, it went up against some great competition,” Kubiak said. “I was very fortunate to get to go there. It was tough financially on my parents, as they put me and my three sisters through school there. But St. Pius helped me be successful throughout my career, because I was able to play against bigger, better competition, which helped prepare me for later in life.”
Behind Kubiak’s prolific passing, St. Pius became the standard that all the other teams chased. Wearing jersey No. 9, the quarterback nicknamed “Koob” passed for a then-state record 6,190 yards while leading the Panthers to three consecutive state championships.
St. Pius provided a long-lasting education in another way for Kubiak, as he ended up marrying his high school sweetheart Rhonda.
Kubiak had his pick of a variety of enticing college football programs. He chose Texas A&M, sensing that the Aggies were embracing the passing game with renewed fervor under head coach Tom Wilson.
“A&M went through a coaching change my senior year (of high school),” said Kubiak, referring to the Aggies’ shift from Emory Bellard to Wilson. “They had been running the Wishbone, but they became more pass-oriented (under Wilson). It seemed like a good fit, and I felt very fortunate to be able to play in the Southwest Conference.”
A&M replaced Wilson with Jackie Sherrill in 1982. That season unfolded magically for Kubiak, who led the SWC in passing yards (1,948) and touchdown passes (19) and was named first-team all-conference. He also won the Aggie Heart Award, an honor viewed with much prestige by A&M players, as it takes into account a player’s desire, courage and determination as much as his on-field production.
“That award means more than words can express,” Kubiak said. “I realized how much it meant at the time, what it stands for – being a good Aggie. I’m very honored and privileged to have my name on it.”
Kubiak participated in a couple of all-star games following his senior season, the Blue-Gray Game and the Hula Bowl. Those full-speed job interviews opened the door to the Denver Broncos selecting him in the eighth round of the quarterback-rich 1983 NFL Draft.
That same year, the Broncos acquired the top overall pick, John Elway, from the Baltimore Colts via a trade. Thus, a successful Denver tag team was formed that still continues to this day.
“My relationship with John was very good,” Kubiak said. “I was his backup for nine years, and we were roommates (on the road) during that whole time. We were able to learn and compete with one another on the field and in the classroom. Then later I was able to come back and coach him, which opened up a whole different atmosphere.”
While holding a clipboard and relaying plays to Elway, Kubiak inadvertently discovered a new calling.
“In a lot of ways, the backup quarterback is in a coaching role already,” Kubiak said. “I played under the great Dan Reeves my entire time in Denver, and I knew coaching was a tough business that required a lot of time and energy. But I had a young family and when I decided to step away from the NFL (as a player), I knew I wanted to give coaching a shot.”
Kubiak cut his coaching teeth at his alma mater, serving as A&M’s running backs coach in 1992 and ’93. From there, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterbacks coach, immediately clicking with 49ers QB Steve Young. With Young putting together an MVP season, the 49ers won the Super Bowl, blasting the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.
The Broncos came calling after the season, hiring Kubiak as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach upon the promotion of Mike Shanahan to head coach. Elway was still at the helm as Denver’s starting QB, and the reunion with Kubiak proved successful beyond the duo’s wildest dreams. The Broncos won a pair of Super Bowl titles in 1997 and ’98. Those triumphs provided the perfect bookend to Elway’s career, after three earlier Super Bowl blowout losses in the 1986, ’87 and ’89 seasons.
“That’s a great way to put it – we came full circle,” Kubiak said. “John had been at it for 15, 16 years, and to finally win a Super Bowl, for me to be a part of that as a coach, two world championships, it was really special.”
Kubiak built a reputation as one of the NFL’s highest-regarded coordinators during his 11 years with the team. The Broncos scored 465 touchdowns during that span, more than any other team in the NFL.
After the 2005 season, the Houston Texans were in the market for a new coach following the ouster of Dom Capers. The Texans turned to an old hometown boy in Kubiak, who was elated to come back to his native city and state.
“That was just a great deal. The Texans were still a young organization, and to find a way to build them from ground zero was a challenge,” Kubiak said. “From where we started, we were able to go from basically an expansion team to winning a couple of division titles, we did it the right way, and I really cherish that time.”
The Texans progressively improved under Kubiak’s watchful eye. They won back-to-back AFC South titles in 2011 and ’12, amassing a franchise-best 12-4 record the latter year.
The 2013 season, however, revealed the fleeting nature of NFL success. The Texans bottomed out, winning only two of their first 13 games. Even worse, Kubiak collapsed on the field while the team was heading to the locker room at halftime of an early November game against the Indianapolis Colts. Doctors determined that Kubiak had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), essentially a mini-stroke, due to a temporary blockage of a blood vessel in the brain.
“Obviously I don’t remember what happened,” Kubiak said. “I had a couple of health issues, but everything worked out and I was able to battle back.”
The Texans fired Kubiak after the season, but he caught on with the Baltimore Ravens as offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. The Ravens produced their best offensive season in 19 years in Kubiak’s scheme. That output again made him a hot head coaching commodity. Several teams expressed interest, yet when his old friend Elway – now a Denver team executive – called, Kubiak didn’t have to think twice. The Broncos and Kubiak agreed to a four-year contract in January 2015.
“He’s a guy who can take us to the next level,” Elway told reporters at the time. “His football knowledge is off-the-charts.”
Elway couldn’t have been more prophetic. Kubiak’s “next-level” coaching – partnered with his old friend Wade Phillips, who served as Denver’s defensive coordinator – spurred the Broncos to a 12-4 season, the AFC West title and, ultimately, a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
Denver overcame a six-week absence by Peyton Manning due to a foot injury, and rode Phillips’ swarming, sacking defense to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
“The biggest thing was that we were a team, a true team,” Kubiak said. “We didn’t have Peyton for about seven or eight weeks, (Brock) Osweiler came in and did a great job. But we found all kinds of ways to win, we won on offense, we won on defense, we won on special teams. We managed to beat New England twice – which is pretty hard to do. That title means a lot to each and every one of us who were a part of it.”
Kubiak coached the Broncos to a 9-7 season the next year before stepping away due to health concerns. But his absence lasted just six months, as he returned to the Broncos organization in August 2017 as a senior personnel adviser. He helps scout players and advises on the team’s personnel decisions, and several in the Broncos organization pointed to Kubiak’s presence as being instrumental in the team signing quarterback Case Keenum this offseason.
The new gig isn’t quite as hectic as his old coaching workload. He doesn’t always have to burn the laptop at both ends. But it helps him “stay involved in the game,” which is all he has ever wanted to do.
Well, ever since spurning his first love of basketball at least.
“Football has been great for me and my family,” Kubiak said. “I don’t feel like I’ve worked a day in my life.”