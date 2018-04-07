The members of the 2018 induction class sat together at a long table inside the Tom Landry Theater on Saturday afternoon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Each in turn gave humble and gracious answers to the press conference moderator’s questions.
But the appreciative smiles and fancy clothes did little to hide the common thread of the eight people on the stage.
Like the guy who answered the famous question “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” with the classic directive “Practice!”, those who have traveled the road to the Lone Star State’s Sports Hall know it takes hard work and guts.
Whether it was four-time Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak, women’s sports pioneers Nell Fortner, Jill Sterkel and Cathy Self Morgan, or Texas Rangers all-time hits record-holder Michael Young, the trait that led all of them to Hall-of-Fame-worthy careers was evident. All nine members of the Class of 2018 were fiery competitors.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach Pete Fredenburg, who joined the class on the strength of starting the UMHB program from scratch and guiding it to an NCAA Division III national championship in 2016, put the journey to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in perspective.
“You never think about being in the Hall of Fame, you just work and coach and work and try to get better,” Fredenburg said. “To have this award is just truly humbling and it’s a great experience.”
The nine members of the Class of 2018 included former Texas A&I and Chicago Bears running back Johnny Bailey (inducted posthumously), Fredenburg, Texas women’s basketball and volleyball standout Fortner, Olympic champion swimmer and Texas swimming coach Sterkel, Austin Westlake and Duncanville girls’ basketball coach Self-Morgan, Young, Kubiak, Texas Tech basketball player and coach Gerald Myers, and Texas quarterback Vince Young.
Self-Morgan illustrated the dichotomy between humble appreciation of being an inductee and the fiery confidence that got her there.
When the moderator pointed out that Self-Morgan joined high school basketball inductees Robert Hughes (1,333 wins), Leta Andrews (1,416 wins) and Sandra Meadows (906 wins), Self-Morgan seemed genuinely taken aback.
“I don’t even know how I’m in the same class,” Self-Morgan said. “I’m even confused sitting up here looking at all these people. Wow! What am I doing? It’s an honor and I’m very humbled.”
But the Duncanville girls’ basketball coach has claimed eight state championships (three at Westlake and five at Duncanville including the 6A title in 2017). Self-Morgan has won 1,139 games and counting and she clearly didn’t get here by taking a back seat to anyone.
She let that side show when asked about coaching in a state tournament environment.
“A year ago we were behind by four at halftime,” Self-Morgan said, recalling the 2017 state tournament. “I went in the locker room and I said ‘We’re in a good place. We’ve got energy, they don’t. Sit down and have some fruit, drink some water, relax a minute. We’ll talk at the end of halftime and then get out there and kick.’”
Michael Young, who played 13 seasons with the Rangers, described how being an intense competitor sometimes means that the best moments in sports and the most difficult losses to accept come at a player all at once.
“It kind of goes both ways,” Young said. “You go (to the World Series) twice and come up short twice. It’s like my favorite and the one that is also tough. As an athlete, you want to finish the job off. Especially in 2011, when we had easily our best team, a team that should have won a championship, to lose in heartbreaking fashion is hard.”
Young is one of three member of the class that are not native Texans. However, he said his time with the Rangers has led him to make his home in the Lone Star State.
For the six members of the class who grew up in Texas, Saturday was a time to see their sports careers come full circle.
“When you get involved in a game, for me the game of football — coaching and playing — it’s taken me a lot of places,” said Kubiak, who won Super Bowls as a coach for the Broncos and 49ers. “But it always brings me right back home. So this is really special to be up here with this group of people and be connected with them for many, many years to come through the Hall of Fame.”