Jill Sterkel is the living embodiment of the idea of, “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.”
Sterkel came to Texas via the water. That’s not to say that she swam here — that would have required quite the task — but in a way, she did. Sterkel’s talent and success as a swimmer carried her from Southern California to Austin in 1979, and she’s called the Lone Star State home ever since.
And on April 7, she’ll take her place in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was surprised when I found out,” Sterkel said. “I know there aren’t that many women in the Hall of Fame. But I was most excited about the fact that I was considered a Texan.”
Sterkel grew up in Hacienda Heights, on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Her mother was a swimmer, and some of Jill’s earliest memories can be traced back to her grandparents’ backyard pool, where she and her brother and sister used to play.
At the outset, though, Sterkel wanted nothing to do with swimming.
“My parents wanted to make sure we all knew how to swim, that we were water-safe,” Sterkel said. “My grandparents had a pool and they didn’t have a fence around it, and we also spent a lot of time at the local pool. We took safety classes and everything.
“But I can remember being afraid of the water. We have home videos of me hanging on the side of my grandparents’ pool, just crying and screaming.”
Eventually, Sterkel’s screams of terror gave way to shrieks of delight. The more time she spent in the water, the more comfortable she grew. At age 10, she’d become proficient enough that she joined the Hacienda Heights Aquatic Club.
The coach at Hacienda Heights quickly recognized Sterkel’s talent, and pointed her to a more competitive, year-round swim team, the El Monte Aquatics Club. There, she was able to stretch herself in challenging, new ways.
“One of the neat things that happened with my move to El Monte is that I didn’t really stay swimming with kids my age,” Sterkel said. “When I was about 12, they moved me up to one of the higher age groups, and I was swimming against people who were high school and college kids. I don’t know how to explain it, but they all just accepted me. They didn’t just treat me as a young, little kid.”
As a 14-year-old in 1975, Sterkel experienced her first taste of the international swimming scene when she qualified for the Pan American Games. But even that journey didn’t prepare her for what would come the following year.
“Sometime close to the Olympic trials, my coach said, ‘You have a real shot to make the team,’ ” Sterkel said. “I said, ‘You’re crazy, you don’t know what you’re talking about.’ ”
But her coach wasn’t out of his mind at all. Sterkel indeed made the team as a 15-year-old, traveling to the Summer Games in Montreal. She not only competed, she came away with the ultimate “What I Did On My Summer Vacation” essay subject when she swam a leg on the USA’s gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team, along with Kim Peyton, Wendy Boglioli and Shirley Babashoff.
The victory signaled a major breakthrough for the Americans, who supplanted a powerhouse East German squad. However, at the time, Sterkel had no real concept of what she’d helped accomplish.
“When you’re young, you don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. “The Olympics were a good experience, and also hard for some different reasons. But I was kind of oblivious to most of it. I don’t think I even comprehended what we’d done, looking at it through my 15-year-old eyes.”
In the late 1970s, college swimming scholarships for women weren’t plentiful. But Sterkel’s experience as an Olympian made her one of the country’s top prospects. Stanford, Texas and Florida stood out among the few Division I schools providing opportunities for women in swimming and diving, and Sterkel essentially had her pick.
“My vision of Texas was dirt roads and tumbleweeds — what I’d seen on TV,” she said.
Once she visited Austin, though, Sterkel felt a connection.
“I liked the team, I liked the coach. I thought Texas could take me to the next level as a swimmer,” she said. “It just felt like the better choice for me. I really liked how progressive and forward-thinking Texas was, the way it fought for equality for women. It worked out well.”
It didn’t just work out well — it worked out swimmingly. Sterkel made long strides in her development while in Austin. She won 16 individual national titles and helped the Longhorns to a pair of national team championships. In both the 1979-80 and 80-81 seasons, she won the Broderick Award as the National Swimmer of the Year.
“When you swam for a club team, you kind of went to practice and screwed around,” Sterkel said. “It was fun, but in college I really became a student of the sport.”
Sterkel again made the Olympic team in 1980, but didn’t get a chance to compete, as the United States boycotted the Moscow Games.
“Looking back on it, I feel like there were probably a lot of ways (the country) could have made a statement besides keeping the athletes from competing,” said Sterkel, who admitted that 1980 may have been her peak year as a swimmer. “I think it was more about money than anything.”
Fortunately for Sterkel, her Olympic journey was far from over. She made the U.S. team twice more, serving as team captain at both the 1984 Games in Los Angeles and the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea. She took home a gold medal in the 4x100 relay in her hometown of LA, then closed her career with a pair of bronze medals in ’88, in the relay and the 50-meter freestyle.
“In ’76, I was one of the younger ones, and then in Seoul I was the grandma,” Sterkel said. “Back then, 27 was really old for swimmers, you were usually done by high school. But I think I helped show that you could swim past college, and not just shrivel up. I take some pride in that, because it was kind of a groundbreaking idea at the time.”
When she hung up that Team USA swimsuit for the last time, Sterkel didn’t retire her competitive zeal along with it. She entered the coaching profession, and served as the head women’s swimming and diving coach at Texas from 1992 to 2007.
“I loved coaching,” Sterkel said. “I liked trying to understand what made people tick. It was way harder than I ever thought. When you’re swimming, you just have to worry about yourself, but when you’re the coach you have to worry about everybody. But I really did enjoy that.”
When Sterkel was inducted into the American Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame last year, Tulane head coach Katie Robinson — one of Sterkel’s former swimmers at UT — introduced her and spoke about Sterkel’s humility.
“Jill’s son Brandon was swimming with a summer league team, and they show up for practice and the coach wasn’t there for whatever reason,” Robinson said. “So the parents were like, ‘Oh my gosh, what do we do?’ And Jill said, ‘Oh, I can fill in.’ And one of the moms was like, ‘What, do you think you know how to do this?’ And Jill’s like, ‘I think so.’ It again speaks to her humbleness.”
In 2007, Sterkel transitioned out of coaching, but didn’t want to leave Austin, where she’d made a home and lifelong friends. Texas didn’t want to see her go, either, and offered her a position as an assistant athletic director for the “T-Association,” its athletic alumni group.
“When I started, the women’s side of the T-Association wasn’t as vibrant as the men’s side,” Sterkel said. “But we’ve tried to build it up, and we’ve got a long way in keeping our former athletes engaged and excited.”
Sterkel also took on a new life as a mother. With the help of some friends, she first became a foster parent, which she said gave her the courage to seek out adoption. She adopted her son Brandon when he was 13 months old, and he is now 11, and an active baseball and water polo player.
“They say coaching is a challenge, and it is, but it doesn’t compare to parenting,” Sterkel said. “But it’s super rewarding, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
