Of course Nell Fortner was in Columbus for this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four.
And the performance on that court demanded applause. It didn’t matter what team the fans were rooting for, when the big shots happened — and, boy, did they happen — there was no other option but to “ooh” and “aah” once the ball went through the net.
“You couldn’t help but react,” Fortner said. “It was just big time, exciting plays being made on the floor at crucial moments. It was fantastic.”
There’s no question about it for the former Texas basketball player, two-time Olympic gold medalist coach and one of the newest inductees into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. It was the best Final Four weekend in women’s basketball, period.
“For the Final Four, it was such high level women’s basketball,” Fortner said. “It was being played as such a high level. Not just skill-wise but competitively. The athletes were so competitive. You could just exude it from them. They were fighting for every point, every stop. It was absolutely well played and well coached at its highest level that I’ve ever seen at the Final Four. It was really a lot of fun to be around.”
Fortner played basketball at Texas from 1977-81 and amassed 1,466 points in 142 career games, which ranks fourth on the UT all-time list. She helped Texas to its first national ranking and a seventh-place finish in the AIAW Tournament. From her seat in Columbus, Fortner couldn’t help but notice the growth of women’s college basketball since her time as a student-athlete.
“It’s grown in leaps and bounds. It’s not even the same game, I don’t think, as when I played,” Fortner said. “It’s much faster now. The skill level is at such a higher level with your ball handling and your shooting, your range. The skill level, the speed of the game has really picked up. It’s made it a much more exciting game to watch.”
Fortner didn’t play only basketball at Texas. She also lettered in volleyball where she was a two-time MVP as a freshman and sophomore and was a member of the 1981 AIAW National Championship team.
When Jody Conradt, the legendary head coach of the Lady Longhorns, recruited Fortner, she was also the head coach of Texas’ volleyball program. The promise that Fortner could play both sports, and the fact that the promise came from Conradt, sealed Fortner’s decision to head down to Austin.
“It was the best time of my life,” Fortner said. “I absolutely loved playing sports at the University of Texas. I had fantastic coaches between Jody Conradt and Mick Haley (volleyball). I was really blessed. That was the best decision I ever made was to attend the University of Texas and get my degree there and continue my career. It was fantastic.”
By the time Fortner got to Texas, she already knew she wanted to be a coach. When her family moved from Mississippi to New Braunfels, Texas, her sophomore year, Fortner was able to play organized sports for the first time. The first coaches she had made Fortner realize that she wanted to be able to do what they did for her when she was older.
“My very first coach Karen Fredenberg and her husband Pete Fredenberg – who is also being inducted Saturday into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame – were both at New Braunfels when I moved there,” Fortner said. “Karen Fredenberg and Karen Chisum, who is volleyball coach at Texas State now, were my first two influences as far as female coaches go. I knew instantly when I was around them and being coached by them that I wanted to be a coach.”
Coaching basketball has taken Fortner all over the world, but she hesitates to pick a favorite destination. She’s seen all corners of the globe. She was an assistant coach for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team (in Atlanta) before she served as the head coach for the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team (in Australia).
“We trained our team in all corners of the world,” Fortner said. “I’ve been very fortunate to travel to some pretty neat places and meet some tremendous people in different countries and continents. I can’t say just one place because I went from China to Russia to Italy to Australia. So many places with some tremendous people surrounded by tremendous coaches and athletes. I’ve been very blessed.”
Fortner went on to a highly successful coaching career, with head coaching stops at Purdue and Auburn. She led both programs to conference championships and earned conference coach of the year honors before she became the first head coach and general manager of the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.
“Coaching the Olympic team and the international team, that was the best of the best that our country had to offer,” Fortner said. “We were playing against the best around the world. That level was just outstanding and challenging and exciting.
“It was so much fun to have to be at the top of your game all the time whether you were coaching or playing as an athlete. That was really a lot of fun. Coaching in the United States is just as exhilarating. There’s so much tremendous talent at the collegiate level, you had to be at the top of your game also if you wanted to succeed.”
Fortner is currently an analyst for Texas volleyball and women’s basketball broadcasts on the Longhorn Network and also has other responsibilities at ESPN. Merely a few days after returning home from Columbus, Fortner will head to Waco for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
“It’s a tremendous honor. I’m very humbled by it,” Fortner said. “The first thing it makes me think of is all the wonderful people I’ve been able to be associated with. I look back from high school coaches to Jody Conradt at the University of Texas who have been so influential in my life as a young student-athlete to want to continue on and be a coach and make it a career. And just what the University of Texas does for you as a whole when you graduate.
“Having that experience and what’s associated with being a Longhorn is tremendous. It’s something I’ll be thankful and grateful for forever.”