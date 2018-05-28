President Donald Trump recently issued a pardon to former heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, the first black man ever to win the title. Johnson was arrested in 1912 for violating the Mann Act, a statute supposedly designed to prevent human trafficking but at the time often used to target African-Americans. He was arrested for traveling across state lines with his white girlfriend.
On June 6, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, along with the Community Race Relations Coalition, will host a special event at the museum. The guest speaker will be Sam Collins, a historian from Johnson’s hometown of Galveston who will speak about the boxer’s early life, career and the pardon issued by Trump. Collins was among those who worked for years to push a pardon through for Johnson, who died in 1946 at age 68.
Johnson was inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1971.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, and Collins’ presentation will start at 6. It is free and open to the public.