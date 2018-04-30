It’s funny how life’s twists and turns can lead us places we never thought or dreamed of going. Sometimes, those twists can lead us down; other times, it can take us on amazing journeys, where, at the end of the ride, a person can simply look back in amazement and awe.
So how does a person born in Worcester, Mass., find himself being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame? There is no record of him ever playing a down, yet Bruce Hardy is the recipient of the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game Award. And therein lies a tale.
Hardy was born in Massachusetts, but his family moved when he was young to Highland Park, Texas, where he grew up. Graduating from Highland Park High School, he entered Lon Morris College in East Texas. When his father died unexpectedly, Hardy returned to Dallas where he co-founded Image Builders, a marketing and screen printing establishment. The company worked with American Airlines and the Dallas Mavericks. They also made topical T-shirts addressing the events of the day.
In 1984, at the age of 37, Hardy decided he needed to walk away from the company, and he did without any further plans. And here’s where one of life’s strange twists come into play.
It seems that Hardy would leave his house every day for work at around the same time as another neighbor, Jim Francis, would leave for work. When Hardy’s schedule changed, Francis noticed. Francis, a lawyer, talked with Hardy and found out what Hardy had done. The lawyer told the marketer to hold tight, that he might have something for him.
Francis was working with H.R. “Bum” Bright, and Bright was looking to become the second owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Bright bought the team, along with Texas Stadium. He needed someone to sell his new asset with the hole in the roof, so Hardy had a new job of marketing one of the most iconic stadium in the NFL at that time.
At the time of the new purchase, Texas Stadium was losing money. Hardy’s task was to turn it into a money-maker, or at least break even. One of the first things the Cowboys decided to do was add 120 suites to the existing stadium, and Hardy was called upon to sell them. He assisted with the design, and, at the end of the first year, had sold $20 million dollars of suites.
And how does that land him in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame? There’s more.
Hardy also realized that Texas Stadium would be a great location for some entertainment. He had a contact from his old marketing days, a man named Louis Messina. Messina at the time was famous for putting together Texxas Jam, a hard rock extravaganza in the Dallas area. Hardy and Messina talked, and Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl?” tour played Texas Stadium in 1987.
Hardy was doing his job well enough that, when Bright sold his team to a businessman from Arkansas named Jerry Jones, the new owner was told he needed to keep Hardy on. Again, Francis played a key part in making sure his neighbor stayed with the Cowboys. Jerry bought the team, and he listened to Francis. Hardy kept his job.
Selling suites and promoting musical acts at Texas Stadium was bringing money in, but Hardy had one love that he also thought would fit perfectly into the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas high school football. It was a natural, and it had to happen. Hardy would see that it did. There had been playoff games played at Texas Stadium, but Hardy decided to increase the frequency of the games and worked to make it happen. By the time Hardy retired from the Cowboys, more than 700 high school playoff games had been played at Texas Stadium, and that trend has continued at AT&T Stadium.
It was during a state championship game at Texas Stadium in 1992 that Charles Breithaupt, then in his first year with the UIL, first met Hardy.
“We met prior to the game to determine the logistics,” said Breithaupt, now the executive director of the UIL.” I was in my first year at UIL and I did not know Bruce prior to that meeting. It didn’t take me long to recognize that he was passionate about high school football.”
That first meeting was the beginning of a friendship that spanned 25 years.
Prior to 2006, the two high schools were responsible for arranging the time, place and date of their state playoff games. It was in that year that the UIL decided the Division I and II state title games of the largest conference would be played in the same location, for television purposes. The games were played at the Alamodome for three years, then moved to Houston for two years. Arlington has been the home for all the rest.
“The UIL football state championships have grown into one of the largest sporting events in the country,” Breithaupt said via email. “We have had as many as 265,000 in attendance over four days. Bruce was instrumental in opening the door to us at AT&T Stadium. Allowing us to include the six- man games and providing time and space for three games each day make for a special and unique event.”
Imagine, being a high school sophomore playing football. Maybe the young man grew up in Clyde near Abilene, or in Alba-Golden in East Texas. He’s played football from the time they had their first organized game for kids his age. Now he’s in high school, and he’s been blessed to play on the team that has advanced to the championship game. Heady stuff for any 15-year-old.
Imagine walking into the locker room and realizing it’s the same locker room used by the Dallas Cowboys or maybe a visiting team like the Patriots or Eagles or Giants or Washington. Maybe you’re using the same locker that RG3 used in his rookie year.
You suit up, walk out of the locker room, and you look around. There in the center of the field is that big blue star, much bigger than it seems on TV. You look up and see the biggest television you’ve ever seen in your life. Everything about that stadium screams Dallas Cowboys football, and for one shining moment, it’s your football field, too.
Bruce Hardy wanted the players to have that experience. He wanted the moms and dads, the cheerleaders, the bands and everyone involved with that team to have the same experience of seeing their team, their sons and friends play on the same field as Your. Dallas. Cowboys!
Hardy stepped away from the Cowboys organization the same year AT&T Stadium was opened for business. A good friend of George Strait, Hardy figured it would be fitting to go out with Strait in Strait’s last official concert at the end of his “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour.
He never lost his passion for high school football. Breithaupt wrote that the UIL awarded Hardy with a championship ring in 2010. “He wore that ring without exception every time I saw him,” Breithaupt said. “I know he had world championship rings from the Cowboys. But, in my presence he wore our ring. That says a lot about his character and his love and devotion to high school football.”
One of the last times Breithaupt spoke to his long-time friend was in the fall of 2017, sometime in late September or early October. He called to tell Hardy that the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame was inducting him into the Hall. Hardy died on October 5, 2017, knowing he had been honored by the sport he loved and protected.
Breithaupt remembers, “(Hardy) wanted high school games to be treated just as he treated college or pro games. I have seen him get his dander up when he felt someone was disrupting what was best for the game. He loved football and he loved the people who played and coached. “
And that’s how a baby born in the heart of New England grows up to become a beloved member of the Texas High School Football Sports Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game Award.
As the Grateful Dead once sang, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.” Bruce Hardy would probably agree, and smile as well.