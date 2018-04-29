Bob Shelton racked up plenty of well-deserved honors during his time as head football coach at Buda Hays High School. After he retired in 2010, he didn’t think he’d receive any more accolades. Until Shelton received a call last fall letting him know that he had would be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
“Well, it’s kind of the ultimate goal for me,” Shelton said. “I retired when I was 70. I haven’t won any awards since then. I didn’t think I’d win any more. It’s amazing.”
Shelton finished his time at Hays High School with a 313-187-7 record over 47 seasons at the school. In his final 25 years, he had only one losing record.
Shelton’s career record wins put him in a sixth-place tie for all-time wins, with Charlie Johnston of Childress.
He’s even had a stadium named after him.
In 1996, during halftime of the regular season finale, Shelton was called out of the locker room as it was announced that Rebel Field would be known from then on as Shelton Stadium.
When he retired, he was one of just 10 coaches with at least 300 career wins. At the time he stepped down, he was the only head football coach the school had since it opened in 1968. He was the longest tenured high school football coach at the same school in Texas when he retired.
Shelton laughed when he thought about the summation of his coaching career.
“First of all,” he said, “the most unusual thing is that I haven’t moved.”
Shelton was the head coach at Buda for four years before the consolidation between Buda and Kyle School districts.
His first year at the helm of the Hays football program, the Rebels went 4-5-1 and had a chance to clinch the district title but dropped 38-24 contest to Randolph. They didn’t make the playoffs until 1982 when the UIL playoff system expanded.
“After I started off they consolidated shortly after,” Shelton said. “I coached there nearly 50 years. The football program grew with the school. We went all the way from Class B to 5A. When I retired, we were at 4A.”
Hays didn’t win its first district championship until 1976. In his first six years, Shelton’s Rebels went 23-36-1. Arguably his best season at Hays came in 1996 when the Rebels advanced all the way to the Class 4A Div. I championship game but fell to Grapevine.
Shelton received the Tom Landry award in 1997 and was chosen as the 4A Coach of the Year by the Texas Sportswriters Association the same year. In 2002, he was named to the Hall of Honor at the Texas High School Football Coaches Association. A year later, Shelton received National Federation of State High School Associations State Coach of the Year honors.
“I think I’ve been a fair guy to everybody,” Shelton said. “I think that was the big thing.”