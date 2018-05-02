There are too many to count. It was difficult for Tommy Jeter to decide on only one of the multitude of great moments from his illustrious high school football career.
While he’s remembered for the success he had at Deer Park — not just on the gridiron but also on the baseball diamond and in the classroom — his favorite moment came his sophomore year when he attended a high school in Beaumont that has since been closed and consolidated.
Jeter’s sophomore year, his first on varsity, the program hadn’t won a game in three years.
“That year was pretty special,” Jeter said. “We ended up going to the playoffs.”
Jeter then went to Deer Park, where he continued to lead his teams to postseason runs. The next two years, he led Deer Park to back-to-back District 23-5A titles. According to coach Ron Lynch, the 6-foot-6, 240 pound defensive tackle was the fastest kid on the team with a 40 time of 4.7.
In 1987, he was named first-team all-state, Texas Football Super Team member, Parade and USA Today All-American. Jeter was rated the top defensive lineman recruit in the state of Texas.
Staying in the Lone Star State was important to Jeter during his recruiting process. So when the University of Texas came calling, it already had a check in the pro column. When it came to the players already in the program in Austin, Jeter was sold.
“I had actually played with Mical Padgett from when I was in Beaumont,” Jeter said. “We grew up together since elementary school. He went (to Texas). He was a year older than me. That pretty much made my mind up that Texas was the place for me.”
Jeter was a four-year letterman at Texas from 1988-91. In his senior season, he had 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the third round of the 1992 NFL Draft and spent five years in the National Football League.
“The whole experience in Austin, the games were short term but the people that I met, the coaches and the players, those relationships have lasted my entire lifetime,” Jeter said. “Those relationships stand out.”
Jeter now adds another accolade to his lengthy list of accomplishments as he is a 2018 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Inductee. He joins Johnathan Gray as the other former Longhorn being inducted this year.
“It’s a great honor,” Jeter said. “It’s a great state with the best football in the country. It’s quite an honor.”