Sometime in the summer of 1997, the future of offensive football very quietly arrived on a practice field somewhere in Texas.
Kliff Kingsbury and his New Braunfels 7-on-7 teammates began throwing the ball around with proficiency, causing them to reach an exciting realization. That confidence that comes from a person not just hoping, but knowing he can do something special began to form in Kingsbury’s mind.
For a soon-to-be-18-year-old Kingsbury, that extraordinary thing wasn’t winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year accolades or being selected in the NFL Draft. He hadn’t even considered coaching as a career option yet, much less helping to develop multiple NFL quarterbacks. No, the thing Kingsbury and his teammates had in mind was that they could be a legitimately good Class 5A football team that fall.
Never mind that the Unicorns were stacked in a district with powerhouses Converse Judson and San Antonio Roosevelt. New Braunfels’ senior class was ready to compete with anyone.
“We were really good kind of coming up as freshmen and my dad (Tim Kingsbury) kept me on junior varsity as a sophomore because he was the coach and that was kind of the thing to do,” Kingsbury said. “I’d say the summer going into our senior year we started really competing well at some 7-on-7 tournaments and you could tell that we belonged with the bigger schools. I think at some point during that summer going into our senior year we all realized that we had a chance to be a special team.”
Kingsbury will enter the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday along with eight other inductees. When he got the news last fall, Kingsbury immediately called his dad.
“He was fired up,” Kingsbury said. “He coached for 30 years and loves the state, loves the game of football and thinks Texas high school football is what it’s all about. To have his son go into (the Texas High School Football Hall), it means a lot to him.”
Tim Kingsbury attended a coaching clinic hosted by Kentucky’s Hal Mumme, the guru of the modern spread offense, during the late 1990s. The New Braunfels head coach was hoping to find an offensive edge that would help his team battle some of the big name programs his team faced. He couldn’t have forecast that his son would end up joining forces with Mumme disciple Mike Leach and reinventing offensive football in the Big 12.
But the signs came pretty quickly.
Kliff Kingsbury and the Unicorns clicked early in the 1997 season, winning their first four games by big margins heading into a clash with Converse Judson. Then New Braunfels’ run spring boarded forward as Kingsbury passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns to help the Unicorns claim a 28-7 victory over the Rockets.
New Braunfels ended up winning its district and finishing the season with a 13-2 record after falling to Alief Hastings in the 5A Division II state semifinals. Along the way, Kingsbury passed for 3,009 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Tim Kingsbury implementing the spread offense in New Braunfels and his son’s success had an impact far beyond that 1997 season. Kliff Kingsbury was a lightly-recruited high school quarterback even following his 3,000-yard, 13-win senior campaign. If not for the prolific passing and all those victories, Kingsbury might have headed off to college to join a fraternity and play intramural basketball and flag football. The way it worked out, Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes came in with a scholarship offer — the only one Kingsbury received from a Division I-A program — just before Signing Day in 1998.
Kingsbury redshirted his freshman year, then made his first start for the Red Raiders in the season finale in 1999. In Dykes’ final game as Texas Tech’s head coach, Kingsbury passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for another as Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma, 38-28.
Leach took over the next season and Kingsbury skyrocketed as he passed for 12,423 yards and 95 touchdowns during his college career. Leach’s offense allowed him to throw the ball 1,826 times over his final three seasons at Texas Tech.
The New England Patriots drafted Kingsbury in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. But the Tom Brady era had taken hold in New England and Kingsbury stayed there just one season. After bouncing around pro football in the 2000s, Kingsbury found his calling as a coach with Dana Holgorsen in Houston.
Texas Tech brought the then-33-year-old back to Lubbock to lead the Red Raiders program beginning in 2013.
As a head coach at the Power 5 level, Kingsbury has become known for giving unheralded players a shot to compete against the best players and teams college football has to offer.
Late last year, a video went viral in which Kingsbury enlisted fellow Red Raider football alum Danny Amendola to break some good news to sophomore walk-on defensive back Justus Parker. In the video, which has attracted more than 19,000 views on YouTube, Amendola sets the scene and then lets teammate Rob Gronkowski bring it home by saying “Justus, what’s up, man. Congratulations, you’re on scholarship.” That’s followed by 15 solid seconds of Parker’s teammate whooping it up in celebration.
“That’s an amazing feeling,” Kingsbury said. “That’s why you do this, to see those kids that believe they can do it and have been told their whole life they can’t. I definitely feel their pain at times. To see them put in the work, to see them defy the odds, it’s special and it never gets old. That’s really why we’re in this profession, to have moments like that.”