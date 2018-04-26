As Joe Washington’s little brother, it would have been easy to be overshadowed by his many gifts as a runner, receiver and kick returner.
Joe was one of the most electrifying players in Oklahoma Sooners’ history and went on to star in the NFL for nine years.
But Ken Washington forged his own career as a dual-threat quarterback as he guided Port Arthur Lincoln High School to great success in the early 1970s before starring at North Texas.
Ken will join older brother Joe in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 5. Joe was inducted in 1991.
“At first I thought it was a joke,” Ken said. “I figured some of my friends were calling me and giving me a hard time. But when I found out it was real, needless to say I was walking on clouds after that.”
Ken helped Lincoln compile a 30-4-1 record during his three seasons as the starting quarterback from 1971-73. Playing for his father, Joe Washington Sr., and following his talented older brother, Ken knew expectations were high.
“My dad was fiery, he was a perfectionist,” Ken said. “He would wake us up at 2 or 3 in the morning and show us what we did on film in football. He just wanted his kids to work and wanted to get the most out of people. But he probably put a little more emphasis on us because we were his kids.”
One of Ken’s favorite memories was his sophomore year at Lincoln when he played with Joe, who was a senior in the 1971 season. While most high school teams in that era ran a veer or wishbone offense that emphasized the run, Lincoln ran a pro-style offense that featured the run and pass.
“With Joe in the lineup, we ran the ball 70 percent of the time,” Ken said. “But our pro-style offense made us a lot more versatile. We could beat you with the passing and running game. I grew up wanting to be (Baltimore Colts quarterback) Johnny Unitas. I learned a lot of things growing up in a football family and it paid off for me as a quarterback.”
Lincoln dropped a 16-12 decision to Houston Smiley in the 1971 Class 4A regionals, but Ken thinks the Bumblebees would have won the state championship if Joe hadn’t gone down with an injury late in the year.
After making all-state as a senior, Ken could have followed Joe to Oklahoma.
“I think everyone felt I was going to Oklahoma,” Ken said. “But in the final analysis I didn’t want to run the wishbone. I wanted to be a passer. After I committed to North Texas, a lot of other schools came after me who didn’t recruit me before. I said ‘Where were you guys a month ago?’”
Ken was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the year in 1974 and went on to pass for 3,040 yards and rush for 1,273 yards in his North Texas career. He led the Mean Green to a 9-2 record as a senior in 1977 before going on to play two years in the Canadian Football League.
Now living in Spring, Texas, Ken is glad he could carry on the family football legacy. Despite his older brother’s fame, he never felt overshadowed.
“For anybody else, I think it would have been pressure,” Ken said. “But since we were kids we had talked about playing together for our father. So for us it was the crème de la crème.”