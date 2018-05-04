If the decision had solely been up to Johnathan Gray, elementary student, he probably would have walked off that field and never looked back.
You see, Gray’s first football practice as an 8-year-old didn’t go so well.
“I was playing for the Hallmark Eagles,” Gray said, recalling that day some 17 years ago. “In the first practice, I hit the biggest guy there, which was stupid, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m done.’ But my Dad being my Dad, he talked to me and told me that over time, things would get better. … I stuck with it, and after that, I was always playing ball, hoping to make it to the NFL someday.”
Instead of walking away, Gray charged forward. He didn’t become just another player, he became THE guy for the Aledo Bearcats’ state championship dynasty from 2009-11.
In high school football coach-speak, the term is bell cow. The bell cow isn’t the Blue Bell Ice Cream mascot, but rather the running back who makes your offense run smoother than a bowl of homemade vanilla. Gray happily became that guy for Aledo.
“It was fun being the workhorse,” said Gray, one of nine men who will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. “I knew I had to step up and produce, because we had a whole lot of athletes, a bunch of other guys, who could get it done if I didn’t.”
It’s doubtful that they could have navigated the same path that Gray blazed. The gifted, transcendent runner broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2008 with a relatively modest (considering what was to come) 969 yards and 15 touchdowns.
After that, he just kept raising the bar – 2,798 yards as a sophomore, 3,223 as a junior and a staggering 3,891 as a senior. He totaled 10,889 rushing yards for his career, only 343 shy of the seemingly unbreakable record held by Ken “the Sugar Land Express” Hall.
When he was starting out, that record wasn’t even on Gray’s radar. He was just trying to fend off the other guys in Aledo’s backfield.
“My freshman year, I was just really trying to make the varsity, get a spot on the team,” he said. “By my senior year, after I’d had some pretty good seasons, I looked at (the record) and thought, ‘Huh. I’m not that far off, guess I might as well chase it and try to help my team win in the process.’”
And did those Bearcats ever win. Aledo rolled off three straight state titles from 2009-11, with Gray boldly leading the way. The phrase “Touchdown, Johnathan Gray” echoed off public-address speakers at stadiums all over the state, as Gray scored 205 career touchdowns, setting a new national record.
Gray’s high school highlight video could be a six-part mini-series on PBS, given all the TDs and the tackler-eluding scampers and the state championship glory. That’s not what he remembers most when he thinks back on those days, however. His personal reflections center on the behind-the-scenes moments – the bus rides, the laughs, the bond of brotherhood.
“My favorite moments were definitely the off-the-field moments,” he said. “We had such fun. We did our job and worked hard, of course, but to work with guys you considered your friends, to live through it with your team, to help each other succeed, those were great times.”
His senior year Gray won nearly every honor imaginable – Gatorade Player of the Year, Mr. Texas Football, Associated Press Player of the Year, All-American by Parade and USA Today and whoever else was picking. College scouts fell all over themselves to coax him to their campuses.
In the end, Texas won out, because he appreciated the Longhorns’ straightforward approach in recruiting.
“A lot of coaches would tell you what they thought you wanted to hear – ‘Hey, we want you to come in and be the guy, to lead our team,’” Gray said. “But (Major) Applewhite wasn’t like that. He told me, ‘Hey, look we know you’re a very good player, but we’ve got a number of very good players, and if you come in and bust your butt you’ll have a chance to play.’ That hit home with me, because that’s the message that my Dad had always told me, that you’ve got to go out and prove your worth.”
Gray’s career at Texas never reached the kind of promise many expected from the five-star recruit. A crowded backfield and an Achilles injury his sophomore season stunted his progress, and yet he still averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a collegian.
A second tear of the Achilles tendon in 2016 scared many NFL scouts away. Gray has had tryouts with several NFL and CFL teams, but has yet to land a pro contract. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old hasn’t stopped chasing that dream.
Gray has also embraced the coaching side of the game, as he’s been working with pee-wee football players in the Westlake Youth League in the Austin area. When he barks out instructions or draws up a play, he often finds himself echoing the words of his father James, one of the all-time Texas Tech greats and, more importantly, Johnathan’s personal life coach at every level along the way.
“Word for word,” Gray said, laughing. “My Dad could be tough and strict, but he has a soft heart. He always taught me that kindness went a long way, and that you had to take ownership and responsibility for your own mistakes. I’ve tried to live my life like that, and I’m trying to pass that on to the next generation.”