Nobody had to give Brad Dusek a history lesson on the Temple Wildcats’ remarkable football tradition when he got his call to the varsity in the late 1960s.
Dusek grew up living and breathing that tradition. Brad had his own Wildcats’ history tutor at home since his father, Ed, played fullback for some dominant Temple teams in the early 1940s.
“One of the best things about growing up in Temple was that it was a football town and always has been,” Brad said. “My dad played there, my older brother played there, and my son was on the team in the early 1990s. That’s about a 50-year span of Duseks playing for the Wildcats.”
Brad will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday for his exploits as a quarterback and safety for the Wildcats. Starting at quarterback in 1967-68, Dusek guided Temple to 19 wins under coach John Elam.
Long before Dusek starred for the Wildcats, his father was grooming him to be a football player. Ed Dusek was a coach whose career led him to Longview, Robstown, Gainesville and Corsicana before he left the profession and returned to Temple.
“My dad was from the old school,” Dusek said. “When I was in junior high and then in high school, we would sit down an hour after my games and he’d go over my mistakes. But he’d also point out the good things too. We’d go over a lot of the technical stuff. He was very tough on me and coached me like I was a regular player.”
Dusek became a starting safety for the Wildcats as a sophomore in 1966 and began playing quarterback toward the end of the season. During his last two years at Temple, Dusek ran the Wildcats’ run-based offense and led them to a pair of Class 4A playoff appearances in an era when only the district champion qualified for the playoffs.
Dusek became an outstanding option quarterback with instinctive running skills that were complemented by the occasional pass.
“One of the things that quarterbacks did back then was make the calls,” Dusek said. “We had an offense that was kind of like a wishbone and we did a lot of option plays. I’d often fake it to a back and then keep it. We’d run a lot of dives and some split backfield. When we passed, they were mostly short passes. It was more of a grind it out kind of offense. We didn’t score as much as teams do today. Things have changed a whole lot.”
Recruited by both Texas A&M and Texas, Dusek followed in his father’s footsteps and signed with the Aggies. His dreams of playing quarterback ended his freshman year when he was beaten out on the freshman team by Lex James.
“Back in the day I wanted to be Joe Namath,” Dusek said. “Lex and I fought for the position but he was a much better passer than me.”
Playing running back as a sophomore, Dusek rushed for 267 yards before he was converted to a safety as a junior in 1971. Though Dusek made all-Southwest Conference as a safety, Emory Bellard moved him back to offense as a fullback in the wishbone after he replaced Gene Stallings as the Aggies’ head coach.
Before his senior year, Dusek was featured on the cover of Texas Football magazine, an achievement he’s still proud of today.
“I thought it was pretty neat,” Dusek said. “I’ve always been kind of a shy guy, so that was really cool. I was surprised because I hadn’t played running back the year before.”
The Aggies won just 10 games during Dusek’s three years on the varsity, including a 3-8 record during his senior year in 1972 when he rushed for 542 yards. But NFL scouts liked his athleticism and versatility as New England drafted him in the third round in 1973.
The Patriots quickly traded him to the Washington Redskins where he was a rookie on a George Allen-coached team that was dubbed the Over the Hill Gang because it had so many veteran players.
“When I got drafted, there were two teams that I didn’t want to go to – the Cowboys and Redskins,” Dusek said. “They had a lot of veterans and weren’t looking to replace players. But when I was with New England we played the Redskins in the preseason and I played well. I played a lot of special teams for the Redskins. Rusty Tillman was known as the king of the special teams and I was the emperor.”
With the Redskins needing more speed at linebacker to cover pass plays, Dusek moved into a starting role and ended up with a 10-year NFL career. He was a big-play linebacker who returned three fumbles for touchdowns and collected four interceptions in his career.
“When I came into the league, teams were passing more and linebackers needed more speed,” said Dusek, who made All-Pro in 1979. “Since I had been a safety I fit right in. The biggest reason I played 10 years in the pros was because the game changed.”
Dusek moved back to Temple in the early 1990s and started a successful home building business. He eventually earned his degree from Texas A&M in the mid-1990s and was inducted into the Texas A&M Letterman’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
“My son was about to graduate from Texas A&M, and I wasn’t going to let him do it before me,” Dusek said. “So I graduated. It only took me about 30 years.”
Now 67, Dusek’s body has taken a toll from his playing days as he’s undergone two knee replacements, a hip replacement, and shoulder, back and hand surgeries. But he doesn’t regret a single day of his football career.
“I’ve taken a lot of wear and tear, but I’d do it all again,” Dusek said. “It was a lot of fun and I got a lot of stories out of it.”