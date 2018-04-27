Phil Danaher never really knew his father.
When Danaher was 2 years old, his dad died in an automobile accident. So for several years throughout his childhood, a void existed in Phil’s life, until a few whistle-wearing men stepped up to fill it.
“My coaches stepped up as my father replacement, so to speak, and they did a very good job at it,” said Danaher, the all-time winningest Texas high school football coach in history with a 445-108-4 record. “They really made sure I was taken care of. In fact, my head coach Carl Spoonmore just recently passed away and I spoke at his funeral, and that’s tough, when you’re talking about someone who really is like a father to you.
“But given how much those coaches gave me, I felt like I wanted to give back to kids, including some who might have been in the same situation as me.”
Danaher, 69, grew up in Harlingen in South Texas and later played football at Angelo State. Then he embarked on a coaching career that still stretches to this very day.
He landed his first head job in 1974 at Class 2A Dilley. He quickly resurrected a program that hadn’t won a district championship in a decade, leading the Wolves to a 25-15-2 record and a regional title in four years. His next move took him to Hamshire-Fannett, where he was equally prolific, tallying a 43-22 record in six seasons that included three district titles and two regional final appearances.
In 1984, Danaher accepted the head coaching position at Calallen High School in Corpus Christi. As challenges go, this one was Mount Everest. The Wildcats hadn’t made the playoffs in 28 years.
Danaher quickly got to work trying to change the expectation, though there were some initial bumps along the way. In his first season, Calallen lost to Gregory-Portland, 69-0.
“At the booster club meeting they asked me if they’d run up the score and I said, ‘No, no they didn’t,’” Danaher said. “And they really did not. Whenever we had the ball deep in our territory, I went for it on fourth down, because I just wasn’t going to punt. But I told the guys as we were walking off, we’re never going to get beaten like that again.”
And they didn’t. Danaher didn’t let the players forget about that 69-0 loss, making them perform 69 pushups at every workout until the next game against Gregory-Portland the following season.
“We did 69 pushups every damn Monday,” former Calallen lineman Eric Schmidt recalled in Chad Conine’s book “The Republic of Football.” “In my mind, it built that disdain for Gregory-Portland even more.”
Another of Danaher’s strategies was to recruit the parents to challenge the players, a plan he laid out at that same booster club meeting.
“I asked them, When you got home from the game, did you say, ‘Little Johnny, son, it’s OK. That’s Gregory-Portland you were playing?’” the coach said. “I said, if you did that, you put them one pedestal higher. But if you said, ‘Son, I’m disappointed, because you let down your teammates, you let down your coaches, you let down your community and you let down yourself.’ If you did that, then we’re on the same page, because we’re not going to make excuses for getting beat.”
Since then, Calallen has not only controlled the Gregory-Portland series, but has dominated dozens of other teams as well. The Wildcats have averaged 11 wins per year under Danaher’s direction, making the state semifinals seven times.
Despite all the success, the most memorable games to Danaher are the ones where Calallen came up short. “Unfortunately, it’s the losses,” he said.
But he still has a mountain of wins to revel in, including nearly 100 during the years when his sons Cody and Wes played for him. Cody played quarterback and later moved on to the University of Texas, while Wes played running back from 1992-95 and ranks third in Texas schoolboy history with 8,885 rushing yards.
In fact, Wes preceded his father into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame by five years. Which is OK with Phil. “I’d rather my kids be honored over me,” he said.
Danaher will turn 70 in November, but he still loves what he does.
“People have asked me why I haven’t retired, I have enough years to retire,” Danaher said. “I still feel like I have something to give to kids. … After my two boys graduated, I went into a little bit of a depression, because it’s so special coaching your sons. But it was my wife who shook me back to reality, she said, ‘There’s still kids out there who need you as much as your sons did.’ That woke me up, and it’s really meant a lot to me to try to help kids, like those men did for me growing up.”