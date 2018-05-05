As Phil Danaher walked past the exhibits at the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, he turned a corner and spotted a familiar face, that of fellow inductee Bob Shelton.
Suddenly, a memory flashed to mind.
“Do you remember that time we flipped a coin?” asked Danaher, the longtime Corpus Christi Calallen coach who stands as the winningest coach in Texas high school history.
“Oh, yes, I remember,” said Shelton, no slouch in the victory department himself, with 313 wins in 47 years at Buda Hays.
Then the coaches proceeded to take a trek down memory lane, with Danaher colorfully explaining how the two men, both traveling with their teams in school buses, met on the side of Interstate 37 to determine the upcoming site of a playoff game. In order to find one another, Danaher had the bus driver flick his high beams at any approaching bus.
“Only problem was, there were a whole lot of buses passing by,” the coach said, laughing.
Such rich stories flowed freely as the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 was officially enshrined on Saturday, culminating with a banquet at the Ferrell Center. The records and victories and achievements amassed by the nine men were staggering, but their memories — and tall tales — even outnumbered the accolades.
In addition to Shelton and Danaher, the two recipients of the Eddie Joseph Coaching Award, the rest of the class included Kingsville’s Bobby Cavazos, Temple’s Brad Dusek, Port Arthur Lincoln’s Ken Washington, Deer Park’s Tommy Jeter, New Braunfels’ Kliff Kingsbury, Aledo’s Johnathan Gray and former Texas Stadium general manager Bruce Hardy, the latter earning enshrinement as the Dave Campbell Special Contributor to the Game. Hardy and Cavazos were both inducted posthumously.
Kingsbury may be better known for his record-setting days as a Texas Tech quarterback or as the nattily-clad Red Raiders head coach, but it all started with the New Braunfels Unicorns. His father Tim was the New Braunfels head coach, and like so many coaching dads tend to do, Tim opted to overcorrect when it came to applying discipline to Kliff.
“My dad was my head football coach and my mom was a teacher in my high school, so I really got the ultimate Texas high school football experience,” Kingsbury said. “I feel very fortunate that I had that, it helped mold me and shape me into the man I am today. I was taught a lot of life lessons that I still use to this day. … We had our battles, but it made me mentally tougher and a better player and a better person going through it.”
His duties as Tech coach keep Kingsbury hopping, but he hasn’t forgotten his Unicorn roots. When the cool waters of the Comal River beckon him home, he tries to listen.
“I still try to get down and float the river at least once a year,” Kingsbury said. “Very proud of what we accomplished as a group that year, my senior year, we had just moved up into 5A and nobody expected much. We had a deep run, and the community rallied behind us. It was a really special time in our lives.”
At 25, Gray held the distinction of being the youngest inductee of the group, representing the 2000s. His overwhelming credentials fast-tracked his place in the esteemed club, as he rushed for 10,889 yards and 205 touchdowns at Aledo, ranking second and first, respectively, in state history in those two categories.
Nevertheless, the memories and relationships mean more to him than all the records.
“(The memories are) too many to count,” said Gray, who will reunite with many of his high school friends when he gets married June 2. “Being in school, being in class with your teammates, talking about what you’re going to do to your opponent, that’s a memory in itself.
“Going out there on the field on Friday nights and knowing that you’ve got a game plan to beat the team in front of you, and to go out there and execute it, with your buddies, your friends, the people you see every day, it’s a wonderful feeling and you couldn’t ask for anything more.”