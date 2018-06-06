Only an elite few Baylor athletes and coaches know the feeling of winning a national championship – Matt Knoll and Sophia Young-Malcolm among them.
Now Knoll and Young-Malcolm are getting a chance to join another elite group – the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced the ballot for the Class of 2019 on Wednesday, as picked by the selection committee at its annual meeting Tuesday. The group includes Young-Malcolm, who helped the Lady Bear basketball team win its first NCAA title in 2005, and Knoll, the recently departed BU tennis coach who led the school to its first NCAA team title in any sport in 2004.
Among the other headliners in the 32-person group on the ballot, which includes the 20-person primary ballot and the 12-person veterans ballot, are nine-time NBA all-star and former Texas Longhorns standout Kevin Durant, longtime Dallas Cowboys passing connection Tony Romo and Jason Witten, Houston Texans all-time leading receiver Andre Johnson and former Texas A&M football coach Jackie Sherrill.
Young-Malcolm, then known as Sophia Young before getting married, put together one of not just the best basketball careers in Baylor history but one of the top athletic careers overall. She was one of four players in NCAA women’s history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals, accomplishing that feat in 2005, when she won Big 12 Player of the Year and Associated Press All-America honors for the national champion Lady Bears.
She went on to play 10 years in the WNBA with the San Antonio Silver Stars, gracing the all-star team four times. In 2008, she wrote her name in the record books with permanent ink with that franchise’s signature moment, hitting a 14-foot bank shot to send her team to the WNBA Finals.
Knoll spent 22 years as Baylor’s head men’s tennis coach before stepping down last month. He amassed a 510-150 record with 13 Big 12 regular-season championships, eight tournament titles and of course the 2004 NCAA title. He was a six-time Big 12 coach of the year and three-time national coach of the year.
Other athletes and coaches to make the Hall of Fame’s primary ballot included NFL receivers Michael Crabtree and Donald Driver, Corpus Christi Calallen football coach Phil Danaher, basketball legend Nancy Lieberman, former University of Texas and major league baseball star Greg Swindell, Texas A&M softball coach Bob Brock, speed skating’s Chad Hedrick, former Dallas Stars hockey coach Ken Hitchcock, golf’s Bruce Lietzke, gymnastics gold medalist Carly Patterson, University of Texas women’s administrator Chris Plonsky, Southwestern University track coach Francie Larrieu Smith, and ex-UT softball star Christa Williams.
The veterans ballot consists of former MLB all-star Cecil Cooper, University of Texas football legends Hub Bechtol, Jerry Sisemore and Marty Akins, Houston Oilers great Robert Brazile, tennis standout Maureen Connolly-Brinker, former Texas A&M kicker Tony Franklin, Houston baseball legend Roy Hofheinz, former University of Arkansas defensive end Loyd Phillips, diving star Cynthia Potter, TCU wide receiver Mike Renfro and Texas Tech football legend Gabe Rivera.
Voting will continue through the summer, and the class will be announced later this year.