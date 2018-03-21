The Southwest League of Professional Baseball’s Joplin (Mo.) franchise has released the six finalists in its name-the-team contest.
The names are the Tornadoes, Twisters, Phoenix, Miners, Jacks and 66ers. The Tornadoes and Twisters recall a catastrophic F5 tornado that hit the city in 2011, as does the name Phoenix, referencing the city’s “rise from the ashes,” a press release said. The Miners and Jacks reflect the city’s zinc mining history, while the 66ers is a reference to the city’s spot on historic Route 66.
The SWL plans to begin play in April 2019 with a six-team league, though only the Joplin team, the Waco BlueCats and the Royse City (Texas) Griffins have been announced. A press release noted that the league would name the remaining three teams “over the next several months,” a change from a February press release that stated the announcement would come “over the next several weeks.”
Construction on a proposed ballpark for the BlueCats in Bellmead has not started. Bellmead residents will vote May 5 on a proposed increase to hotel sales tax that would help fund the city’s portion of construction costs.