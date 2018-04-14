Saturday morning’s brutal winds caused a lot of outdoorsmen to alter their weekend fishing plans, especially those who had an eye on getting their boats out an area lakes.
I took an early morning drive to Lake Waco’s Koehne Park, where I sat for more than an hour, and saw no sign of boats – or even bank fishermen. The only fishing-related activity I observed was that of gulls, osprey, and cormorants, all of which were also fighting the windy conditions.
It was the place to be if you were a hungry bird, because the 30 mile-per-hour winds pushing across the lake were moving huge amounts of water and lots of bait fish into the rocky and clay shore, battering the banks and muddying the water, and sending sprays of water several feet into the air as the waves crashed into shoreline boulders.
The birds were working hard to locate their meals in the muddle of whitecaps and chocolate milk-colored water, but flocks of gulls would occasionally gather from around the lake to swirl and dive into schools of shad that were obviously being chased by schools of predator fish from below.
Whenever the gulls located a school, the osprey would inevitably make its way into the fray to dive in for a meal of fish – and even took down an unfortunate gull on one dive-bomb attack, with feathers flying and the injured gull flapping haplessly in the high waves until it regained its bearings and flew over to shore to continue its recovery.
I’ve noticed a lot more cormorants recently than I have seen in years, and Saturday morning at Koehne, I watched several of the marauding birds doing what they do best – hunting for fish by diving underneath the surface and slashing their way along the shoreline to attack whatever is in their range.
Cormorants are marine birds that moved inland from coastal areas over the past few decades, finding hospitable habitats like ponds, soil conservation lakes, community lakes, gravel pits, creeks, and other waters rich in fish.
These invaders are destructive hunters – they’ll attack even if their prey is too big to eat, leaving fish behind that are injured and disabled. Some survive the attacks but later succumb to infections. I’ve caught dozens of fish over the years bearing wounds and scars inflicted by cormorants, and I’ve also seen stock tanks and small lakes cleared out by big groups of them that moved in and stayed.
They’re a protected species, so it’s hard to get rid of them once they descend on a place, but in recent years, their numbers have been down in Central Texas. Until this year, that is.
I saw a few cormorants come into view along the Koehne shore, heading from the open water toward the boat ramp. They swam along the shoreline, dove underwater, and came up 30 seconds later and 50 yards from where they had submerged. They had enough success that they flew back up the bank and made 3 other passes before chasing after a group of gulls that had located a school of shad on the other side of a nearby point.
I don’t begrudge a cormorant getting a gullet full of fish, but if Central Texas gets inundated with the kinds of numbers of them that we experienced a decade ago, they’ll become more of a menace than an amusement.
Still, if I couldn’t be out catching fish, it was nice to see that somebody was having a good day on the water.
Family fun day with Fish On! Texas
Fish On! Texas is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Brazos Park East in Waco (formerly Cameron Park East) – for a day of fishing, music, education, food & drinks, prizes, games, and more.
Organizer Keith Rodriguez says it’s a day for all the Facebook group’s members to get together and meet each other, and families are welcome. If you’re not yet a member of the group, you can send a request to join this week.
In addition to fishing, there’ll be horseshoes, washers, and cornhole competitions, along with a jump house provided by Party Time Rentals. Cal-Tex Wildlife will be there with some snakes and turtles to give people information about and an up-close look at the creatures. Plenty of prizes will be raffled, and prizes are still being accepted for giveaways.
This is a record-ing
Several new water body records have been set recently, including youth records, and they’ll be featured in an upcoming Tribune-Herald outdoor column.
A lot of records on area lakes and rivers are occasionally broken, but anglers either aren’t aware they’ve caught a record-setting fish or they’re just not interested in going through the process of getting their achievements recorded into the books.
Some lakes don’t even have standing records for some species or methods.
Check the Texas Parks & Wildlife website for water body records on your favorite lake or stream and then go make history.