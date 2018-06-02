Back in 1998, the National Wild Turkey Federation kicked off Women in the Outdoors, a program designed to meet the growing demand for outdoor skills training and activities for women and girls.
When I was a kid, it was pretty common to see women fishing and hunting, but over the decades, the number of females participating in the outdoor sports has declined. That’s a sad fact, because not only are women capable of out-fishing and out-shooting their male companions, they are a powerful force in American families’ recreational spending decisions.
Thanks to Women in the Outdoors and other outreach programs targeting women, the trend is turning back to an increase. In the past 10 years, the number of women who own firearms, target shoot, and hunt has rebounded. In 2001, only 10% of hunters were women — today that figure is 20%, reflecting an 85% increase in the number of women hunters over that span.
According to studies, women now make up more than 25% of all anglers and represent the fastest-growing segment within the hunting and shooting communities. Women in the Outdoors events are affordable and offer outdoor skills training that include archery and bow maintenance, fly fishing, bowfishing, camping, kayaking, first aid, target shooting, conservation, trailer backing, and more.
Central Texas women aged 14 and up can get into the game on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hilliard Ranch near Davila. For registration, location, and other information, call Monica Sobotka at 254-760-2784 or email sobotkm@yahoo.com.
Mother’s Day dip
Kevin and Tamara Mendoza are sharing their love of the outdoors with their 3 year-old daughter Sophia, who has her own pole and is building her fishing skills on the family’s frequent trips to area waters.
On Mother’s Day, they packed their gear and headed to a friend’s land for a day of fishing. “We were standing on an old pier that had seen better days,” Kevin said, “so we were cautious whenever we moved around.”
One of the pier’s corners had lost its support and sunk into the water, and as they were packing up their fish and gear to leave, Tamara stepped a little too close to that corner and “went into the drink” as I usually say at least once during a round of golf.
After a quick laugh and rescue, the Mendozas were on their way home to clean and cook their fish. “It was a great Mother’s Day that left a big splash on Sophia’s memory,” Kevin said. “She still talks about her mommy falling in the water.”
Turning Fresh to Salty
This is the time of year that a lot of landlubbers head to the coast for vacations, and whenever I’m fortunate enough to get to the surf, I always bring along my fishing gear. If you’re not sure how to translate your freshwater gear and skills to salt water, stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors, where over the next few weeks, we’ll be featuring tips and reports from the Gulf shore.