Last week’s rainy weather served up just what area lakes and streams needed – a timely and significant infusion of water to bring levels up closer to normal. Lake Waco’s pool level rose more than a foot over the past few days and isn’t too far from where it should be.
Changing water conditions change fishing strategies, and those chocolate milk-colored rivers and creeks are excellent for catching catfish. Whether you’re in a boat, kayak, or are slogging along the muddy banks, now’s a good time to go after catfish in streams. Just be aware that a lot of timber and other debris has probably washed downstream with the new water, so hanging up on a newly-relocated tree branch might cause more broken lines than usual.
But overall, things get back to normal pretty quickly after a spring storm, and area anglers are already putting dents in the fish populations again. Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (817-219-3707 and Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) reports that he’s adjusting to the weather changes nicely, getting limits every day one way or another.
“The water temperature is about perfect for the topwater bite, and we murdered them the other day between rain storms,” he said, adding that he and his customers boated almost 60 stripers using topwater lures on Friday.
“Then after the front pushed through, the high pressure shut off the topwater bite, but luckily I had plenty of live bait, so we put another whoopin’ on them today,” he said.
Yadon said the striper spawn is waning, meaning they’re setting up to gang up in big schools again to begin prowling the lake chasing bait fish. “They’ll be showing up in pretty much the same places every morning looking for something to eat, and we’re going to be there feeding it to them,” he said. “After the early bite in the shallows, we’ll move out to humps and channel edges – any place with good ambush and a deep water escape nearby.”
Area angler Keith Rodriguez says he’s getting lots of good catch reports from his Fish On! Texas social media group. “White bass and hybrids are still biting strong, and I’m still catching limits in the evening hours on ghost minnows and slabs in 10 feet of water,” he said.
Rodriguez says he’s finding hybrids all over the lake, and can only imagine the fishing action when they get to keeper size – or trophy size. He’s also getting numerous reports of a strong catfish bite from anglers using shad and ghost minnows
The group recently hosted the first annual Fish On! Texas Family Day, and Rodriguez couldn’t be happier with the turnout and enthusiasm. “Kids got to enjoy the casting contest and winning cash prizes, and we also gave away a lot of other prizes during the day thanks to Del Follis of Texas Farm Bureau, Bubbas 33, 7-11, Medico, Alinea Real Estate, and Gills Bait Service.”
Crappie anglers are finding success on Lake Waco from shallow to deep water – got a report from a friend who got a tip to try out a brush pile on a certain creek that I pledged to keep off the record (although I’m cleared to say it’s not on the southern end of the lake), and his first handful of casts resulted in some sand bass and crappie coming aboard from near the surface. Later on, he called his buddy to thank him for the tip and discovered that the guy had been catching his fish between 10 and 12 feet down on the same brush pile.
Speaking of crappie, I gave credit to the wrong team for the Big Crappie honors at last month’s Waco Bass Club Lake Waco Crappie Tournament. The team of Tim Collier and B.L. Barnes brought in the tourney’s big fish, a 1.9-pounder.