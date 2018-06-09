Standing on the beach looking out to sea will put some things into perspective. You’re at the land’s end with hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles between you and the person on the shoreline who’s looking out from the other side. The sea’s size and strength are immense, and we have a better picture of the surface of Mars than we do of our own planet’s ocean floor.
It can make a person feel as small as a grain of sand on the beach. That’s why I usually take along some fishing gear and a cooler of beer.
If you’re heading to the coast this summer, there should be plenty of good fishing nearby. Whether you head offshore, wade-fish in the surf, kayak the canals, passes, and flooded flats, or take a bay fishing trip, the Texas coastal waters are teeming with aggressive, tasty fish.
Most of the freshwater gear in your garage will do the job on the coast, but I’d advise leaving the ultralights at home, because a lot of what you’ll catch would destroy those little reels. Besides, your heavier gear will sometimes seem like an ultralight if you hook into a bull red or a bull shark. Plus, when you get back home, you’ll need to thoroughly clean your reels of salt and sand. Saltwater will also prematurely age your fishing line, so check the integrity so you don’t break off a big one when you get back on your home waters.
Port Aransas is one of my top spots to vacation and fish on the Texas coast. I’ve taken a few offshore trips with Dolphin Dock (they offer different trip packages) and have always come back happy. They’re affordable and professionally-run. They provide all the bait and tackle you’ll need, offer concessions on-board, and you’ll drive away with some freshly-filleted fish that you can either cook yourself or take to one of the numerous island restaurants that will cook them for you.
Surf fishing at Port A is hit-and-miss this time of year, but take along a cast net to catch some mullet and then make your way out to fish the third gut with your cut mullet. It’s a good idea to shuffle your feet along the bottom so you don’t step on sting rays. If you shuffle into one, chances are it will flutter away, but stepping on one will likely result in a poke in the leg.
Wade and kayak fishing is also good for redfish at Brown & Root Flats, located on Highway 361 going toward Aransas Pass. The jetties and areas around the ferry landing on the Port Aransas side are proven producers of quality fish, but take along a headlamp because the footing can be treacherous. I don’t think I’ve ever left the jetties without having done some first aid on somebody who fell into a crack.
If you don’t have the equipment to catch your own bait, there are plenty of shops on the island that will set you up and send you off with a good dose of fishing advice, too. If you do have a cast net, I’ve had good luck filling the bait bucket by throwing alongside the Horace Caldwell Pier, which is another good place to fish, especially at night.
Hungry, hungry stripers
A saltwater transplant, the striped bass, is mighty tasty, too, and catching them doesn’t require an hours-long drive to the coast. Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service on Facebook) has figured out their summer pattern and has been catching and cleaning his limits before most people get settled in at work.
“The fish show up at the same spots every morning looking for some shad to eat,” Yadon said, “and I’ll be sitting there making sure that they find them.” He’s catching them on live bait around underwater humps and channel edges, and says this pattern should continue through August.
“In September, the shad will get up shallow again, and we’ll be back into topwater season,” he said. In the meantime, he’s finding post-spawn stripers bunched up into huge schools, and his biggest problem has been keeping bait in the water. “They’re eating everything we’re putting in the water, and if you can get fresh baits back down right away, you pretty much become that school’s food supply,” he said. “It just becomes a cycle and they’ll keep on feeding for hours if you’ve got the bait for it.”
Yadon said there’s a strong thermocline developing in the lake, and urges anglers to check their electronics to locate that line. Below the thermocline, oxygen levels are too low to support fish staying alive, and stripers won’t hit a dead shad if there are live ones in the area. “The thermocline depth changes daily,” he said, “but you can use your electronics to locate it and fish above the line.”
Fishing for dummies
I’ve seen and heard about some strange things on fishing and hunting trips, but a couple of anglers at Stillhouse Hollow on Friday probably took the gold medal for strange.
They were fishing when they hung up on a limb line, and when they pulled the line up to free their bait, they saw something coming to the surface that looked like a dead body.
The pair called the police and described what they’d seen, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department sent out a dive team that recovered a ballistic gel dummy. It’s not clear where the dummy came from.
Let’s be safe out there
With more people on area lakes and streams this summer, it’s inevitable that people will find themselves in dangerous situations. A recent tragic drowning at Lake Waco and a rescue of kayakers whose boat capsized underscore the importance of water safety.
Flatation devices are the law for boaters, and they’re not a bad idea for swimmers. Even designated swimming areas can be hazardous, and it only takes minutes for a day to turn from a party to tragedy.
It’s also good to pack a first aid kit, sun protection, water for hydration (beer actually dehydrates your body), and keep cell phone batteries charged so you can communicate and identify your location.
Most water-related tragedies are preventable. Increase your odds by planning ahead.