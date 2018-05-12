Back in college, I lived on a thoroughbred ranch owned by my Uncle Sonny — rent free in exchange for looking after his and my Aunt Lynn’s racehorses. Down the road a half mile or so was our nearest neighbor, Sam Rice. Sam was in his 70s, and his family had lived in that same house since before the Battle of the Alamo.
Sam knew every plant and animal that could be found in those sand hills north of Texas A&M, and he taught me and my wife Rachel what plants were safe to eat and which ones would make you feel like a truck hit you if you ate them.
One day, we were walking through a meadow and he spotted a bull nettle plant. I had never had pleasant experiences with bull nettle ever since my first encounter with it on a football field when I made a tackle and my forearm scraped across some of the stinging hairs. I jumped up and slung my arm around like a windmill, causing one of my coaches to admonish me for overly-celebrating an average tackle that I was expected to make.
So Sam’s discovery brought back that and other unpleasant nettle-related memories, and when he asked if I had ever eaten bull nettle seeds, I figured he was joking. But after carefully cutting open the pod, he removed a seed that looked a lot like a June bug, but tasted a lot like an almond. The roots of the plant can also be eaten.
I took care of Sam’s cattle for him, feeding them and doing routine tasks that didn’t require calling out a veterinarian, and he would routinely invite us to his house for dinner. He knew I loved to fish and hunt, and made his place available for those pursuits, too.
One summer evening, I mentioned that the stock tank near the barn was looking like it could use some rain, and he told me about another one toward the back of the property. He said I should go back and take a look at it and to take some fishing gear, adding that nobody had fished it in over a decade.
So the next morning, I legged it back through the yaupons and found the little lake, its banks so thickly overgrown that I was glad I packed along a machete. I cleared a promising-looking area around the cattle path to give myself some more space to cast and then tied on a spinnerbait.
Fishing a place where it’s likely that none of the inhabitants have ever seen a lure is a pretty amazing thing, because odds are good that the fish will hit the bait just out of curiosity if nothing else.
I aimed my first cast at a limb sticking out of the water near the shoreline and began cranking the bait back just under the surface. Within a few seconds, the water erupted and I felt the weight of a fish on the line. After a hookset, I fought in a chunky 2-pound channel catfish, and knew right then that it was going to be an amazing fishing trip.
A couple dozen bass and catfish later, I heard a rumble in the distance, but didn’t think much of it. The fishing was too good to worry about a little thunder, but as it increased in frequency, I started looking to the sky, which was mostly blocked from my thickly wooded vantage point. By the time I finally gave in to trying to beat the thunderstorm home, it was already upon me. A lightning flash was followed by a thunder crack just seconds later, and I grabbed my gear and took off toward the house.
I knew which way to go, but the yaupon trees that I found myself in were thick and offered few openings between them. That combined with the increasing number of lightning bolts crackling and exploding — some contacting the ground — made the trek even more challenging. Plus, I was carrying a couple of fishing poles and a machete, all of which I suddenly thought of as portable lightning rods.
The whole thing was surreal, and I appreciated how Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shining” must have felt as I considered whether the wisest thing to do might be just to sit down and take my chances riding out the storm.
Then I came across a cattle trail, and knew that it would lead me through the maze and into a clearing. I’m not sure if I have ever run faster or closer to the ground than I did that day, but I must have looked pretty comical hauling the gear and fish across the field and into the house, trying to dodge the next lightning bolt and hailstones that had begun to fall.
We got world-class educations while we lived there — both at school and at home.
Stocking up
Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists have been busy making life more rewarding for Central Texas anglers recently, thanks to their stockings of hundreds of thousands of fish into area lakes and rivers.
Just in the past week, they dropped over half a million hybrid-striped bass fry into Lake Belton and 10,000 smallmouth bass into the Brazos River between Whitney and Waco.
It’ll be a while before these fish grow big enough to catch and keep, but John Tibbs and his crew are to thank for increasing the chances of fishing success for years to come.
Centex fishing guide and Cabela’s marketing specialist John Gilbert (Brazos Kayak Fishing on Facebook) has been wearing out the white bass and hybrids on Lake Waco lately in the mid-lake area. “The whites are schooling like crazy,” he said. “We’ve been catching them on white topwater poppers, silver and white spoons, and chartreuse crankbaits, but they’d probably hit about anything you threw.”
He added that quality-sized hybrids are also surface feeding near mid-lake channels. On the Brazos, he’s catching plenty of largemouth bass on topwater baits. He’s got trips available for booking and provides all the gear and equipment you’ll need.
Where not to fish
The one place you probably won’t catch any fish on the Brazos this weekend is the stretch along Brazos Park East. The Southern Drag Boat Association’s Duel on the Brazos is in town, and any fish that’s beneath the surface when those high-powered drag boats scream across the water at more than 200 miles per hour is either brave and deaf or stupid and deaf.
I spent a few hours Saturday afternoon helping racers launch their boats, and although I’ve been aboard a lot of boats in the past 50 years, I realized I’ve got a few more punches left on my dance card.
Races continue today with pits opening at 8 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person, but kids 12 and younger get in free. Unlike most sporting events, this one affords a lot of up-close opportunities with boats, racers and crews who are happy to answer questions.
Visit the SDBA Facebook page for more information.