Nature is normally pretty predictable. If you want to catch a shark, your best bet is to head to the coast. If you want to see the Aurora Borealis, your chances improve the further north you travel.
But bull sharks have been known to travel from the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi River as far north as Illinois, and I have, on several occasions over the past few decades, spotted the Northern Lights flashing and glowing as far south as Central Texas.
Sometimes nature will surprise you, and sometimes they’re unpleasant surprises. About 8 years ago, my daughter Haley was struck by a rattlesnake as we walked along the driveway of my in-laws’ house near Lorena. We weren’t walking through thick vegetation or rocky terrain – we were in the yard checking on their dogs.
Fortunately, it was a dry bite (the snake didn’t envenomate) and after a quick run to the emergency room for some treatment and observation time, followed by a couple of nerve-settling margaritas for Dad, we all walked away with an interesting story and a reminder to always be alert for danger.
Last week, Colton Gillenwater was looking out the back door of his Hewitt home when he noticed the neighborhood cat was highly interested in something by the back fence. Soon, his dog trotted over to see what the cat was looking at, and not long afterward, Gillenwater was disposing of a dead rattler.
Snakes, spiders, bats, scorpions, and other creatures that give some people nightmares can be found pretty much anywhere, and with a stretch of dry weather making water sources scarce, some of those critters are making their way to reliable water and food sources – backyard feed and water bowls, leaky water hoses, and well-watered vegetable gardens.
If you’ve ever been to see the bats come out from under the Congress Avenue Bridge in downtown Austin, you know that hundreds, if not thousands, of other people show up every evening to watch the amazing exit of a million free-tailed bats heading out for a night of feeding on insects. But find a bat inside a school or office building, and some people will be avoiding the place for days.
Other than mosquitoes, all the creatures mentioned above are beneficial in some way, and I guess if you think about it, even those little bloodsuckers offer some degree of control on the human overpopulation. I avoid killing non-venomous snakes and spiders, and I welcome the sight of the handful of bats that hang around our place through the summer months.
Central Texas is home to a number of wildlife species, and with more natural habitats flipping over into residential neighborhoods, it’s just natural that people are going to have more interactions with them. Keep your eyes and ears open, and don’t put your hands, feet, or any other body parts into places where you can’t see them.
The sound of records breaking
A lot of area water body records have either been broken or set for the first time in area lakes and streams lately, and even more big, quality fish have been caught – whether they’re record-setters or not.
Keith Miller has made a number of appearances in the Tribune-Herald outdoor column over the years, mainly through his “Catching a Fish a Day” quests that saw him initially catch at least one fish per day for a year, eventually turning into a streak of over 1,000 days, in support of his drive to promote the enjoyment of fishing to kids and their families.
Over the past couple of months, Miller has claimed fly rod records on Lake Brazos for 5 records that include white bass, channel catfish, and largemouth bass. He has also set fly records on Tradinghouse for largemouth bass and black crappie, along with a nearly 30 pound flathead catfish he caught on a rod and reel.
To top it off, he has gotten his son Fisher in on the record-breaking game, with the youngster notching the Lake Brazos Junior Angler bluegill record back in March with a chunky sunfish he caught on a night crawler.
Toyota Bassmaster
The 2018 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest wraps up Sunday at Lake Travis in Austin, and the tourney, which benefits the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, features the championship weigh-in beginning at 3 p.m. at Jones Brothers Park.
In addition to getting to eyeball the world’s top bass anglers, you can take demo rides in a variety of bass boats, take part in archery, fishing, art, conservation, and other activities, check out seminars from Bassmaster Elite pros, and more.
Live coverage of both the fishing competition and weigh-in is available on the Bassmaster website as well as ESPN Watch.