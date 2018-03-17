Matt Rambo is accustomed to being in big schools. As a Waco ISD teacher and administrator, he has worked in some of the biggest schools around, so it’s no surprise that he handled last weekend’s encounters with huge schools of white bass like it was just another day at the office.
Rambo texted me Sunday morning with a photo of him holding a stringer of 20 sand bass that he had caught in just 30 minutes, which immediately caused me to get off the couch, gather my fishing gear, and head to the river.
He and Justin Doby of Galveston had motored their way from Flat Rock up into the North Bosque, and when the water got too shallow to navigate, they beached their boat and legged it another quarter mile or so to a deep hole that looked promising.
And the promise was fulfilled with hour after hour of high-octane fishing action, including numerous multiple hook-ups. As I was heading out the door, Rambo sent a video of him cranking in two at a time while Doby reeled in another. I believe that if they had been fishing with 5 lures per line, they would’ve been cranking in 10 fish at a time.
Action on the South Bosque, where I fished, wasn’t nearly as good (Rambo said he stopped counting fish at 100), but using the formula provided, I made my way above a stretch of shallow rapids to a deep hole and caught a half dozen in pretty short order – enough to cook up if I had kept them.
A lot of anglers are starting to aim their baits at spawning crappie and largemouth bass, which move into the shallows to spawn when water temperatures warm into the 60’s and up. Coming up on a sand flat dotted with bass beds is a dream come true for anglers.
There’s not much better to eat than freshly-caught fish. Stay tuned to the Tribune-Herald outdoors for more information on springtime fishing tips.
Lake Waco population growing
Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists have been busy on Lake Waco lately, and their population surveys are yielding evidence of a thriving fishery, including strong showings of blue catfish, crappie, and hybrid-stripers.
The sampling shows crappie-fishing prospects are looking good, with several fish collected in excess of 1.5 pounds, and females being packed with mature eggs. The Waco Bass Club’s 47th annual Lake Waco Crappie Tournament on April 14 should coincide nicely with the spawn.
Another species that’s flourishing in Lake Waco is hybrid-striped bass. These fish were re-introduced to the lake a number of years back as part of a multi-pronged approach to improving water quality after years of Waco’s water being the butt (no pun intended) of jokes about its disgusting odor and flavor.
Waco angler Keith Rodriguez says the research supports his on-the-water evidence of the hybrid population, saying he’s amazed at how the hybrids are doing. “I’m catching them just like whites now,” he said. “The other day I saw the birds just going crazy chasing bait, so I headed over thinking the whites were there, but as I got closer, I got a good look at the fish that were schooling and they were all hybrids. I’m talking really big ones just going crazy.”
Rodriguez threw a slab into the frenzy and the action began. “I had to reset my drag so they could strip line as they got closer to the boat, and caught 6 that were all 23 to 24 inches long,” he said.
For decades, Lake Waco has been well-known as a top-tier Texas lake for catching catfish and crappie, and since the pool rise back in 2003, largemouth bass and hybrids have added their names to the list.
According to TPWD biologists and boots-on-the-ground anglers, this is a great time to fish Lake Waco.