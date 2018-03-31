If you can’t be on the water fishing, one of the next best things is to watch somebody else catching fish, which is what I got to do Friday afternoon as area angler Keith Rodriguez broadcast a live fishing trip on social media The video featured Rodriguez and a fishing buddy hauling in a boatload of white bass and hybrids from Lake Waco using bait they had netted back at the dock.
The tricky part of the trip was identifying which were sand bass and which were hybrids – they look so similar when they’re small that it’s easy to get them mixed up. They both have roughly the same bodies and markings, including broken stripes that run along the sides of the fish from gill to tail, but they are different species with differing size and bag limits.
Keeping a hybrid under 18 inches will put you at risk of an expensive ticket and possibly more trouble, so it pays to know how to tell the difference. The best way to distinguish the two is to look on the fish’s tongue. Both species have a patch of teeth on the top of their tongues about 2/3 of the way back, but they have different shapes.
Whites have a football-shaped patch, while hybrids have two side-by-side patches with a smooth stripe between them. As fish grow bigger, these are easier to see, and when you catch one that weighs more than a couple of pounds, chances are you’re looking at a hybrid.
Hybrids were stocked into Lake Waco for a few years back in the 1970’s, and in 2009, TPWD re-introduced them as part of a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of the city’s drinking water. They require regular stocking to maintain a healthy population structure, and area fisheries biologists seem to have hit on the right formula for keeping these tough-fighting fish going strong.
Hybrids are fast-growing fish, thanks to their insatiable appetite. The Lake Waco hybrid record jumped from just under 10 pounds in September of 2016 to 13.75 pounds in March of 2017. The 27-inch hybrid was caught by Colby Hill on a swim bait.
Unlike most other game fish in Lake Waco, hybrids don’t use cover to ambush their prey. Instead, they travel in large schools and use their speed to surround and overwhelm their prey, pinning baitfish against the bottom or chasing them to the water’s surface for a feeding frenzy.
I’ve heard people say hybrids aren’t good to eat, but that’s just not true. Like striped bass, hybrids have a strip of fatty red meat that has to be cut out after filleting. Once the strip is cut away, you’ll have some thick and tasty fish fillets.
Lake Waco is only one of a growing number of Central Texas reservoirs stocked with hybrid-striped bass, and as their reputation as hard-fighting and good-tasting fish grows, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some guide services pop up.
And on the cooking channel . . .
By the time this paper hits your breakfast table, I should be celebrating sunrise at the lake in search of some more crappie for the dinner table. If I’m successful, I’ll be trying out a new recipe I got from area wildlife biologist and outdoorsman Josh Sears.
He developed the recipe between crawfish boils and studying while at SFA. It starts off with cooking up some bacon, so it automatically went straight to the top of my fish recipes. Here it is in its entirety:
Cajun Bacon Crappie
1 pound boneless crappie fillets
4 strips bacon
¾ cup dry bread crumbs
¼ cup melted butter
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup minced chives
2 tablespoons minced parsley
1 teaspoon Chupacabra rub
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoned salt
½ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon Tabasco
Cook bacon until crispy. Once cooled, crumble the bacon and mix 1 teaspoon of bacon drippings with melted butter. Pat fillets dry and bathe them in butter in a shallow bowl. In a separate dish, combine the bacon bits, crumbs, cheese, and seasonings. Coat fillets in the crumb seasoning and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until fillets flake easily with a fork. Serve with dirty rice and a lemon slice.