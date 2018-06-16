The big tropical system that was supposed to come ashore from the Gulf and soak Central Texas this week seems to be fizzling, which is disappointing in terms of drought relief (we’ve only gotten 8 of the 16 inches of rainfall that typically falls through the first half of the year) and for those looking for a break in the unseasonably hot temperatures our area has faced through the first half of June. Meteorologists are scaling back their forecasts of heavy and replenishing rains, but we’ll see.
But if your coastal vacation is slated for this week, you’re probably relieved to have a better chance of kicking back on the beach or navigating the coastal waters with fishing pole in hand. For those heading to the coast to fish, remember that this year’s red snapper season, which started June 1 and will run for 82 consecutive days for recreational anglers in private boats (the season for charter and party boat anglers is 51 days). Red snapper season in state waters, roughly within 9 miles from shore, is open year-round.
Calls and emails to some of Port Aransas’ charter boat businesses indicate that trips are filling up fast, but a couple of captains said that even if you don’t have a spot reserved, showing up before launch will usually pay off, since some folks get a little too much sun or fun the day before and don’t make it to the boat in time.
Former Central Texan Tyler Thorsen, who makes his home at the Texas coast, says fishing has been challenging over the past week, with surf being rough and dirty out to 400 yards and lines fouling on colonies of organisms that most people just call seaweed or brown algae. He is getting reports that the issue is widespread.
Thorsen says a good bet for catching fish in the bay is to hit the water early, focusing on trout in the flats, then fishing the edges of spoil islands or the Intracoastal waterway with gulps, soft plastics, live shrimp, and croaker.
Reports from the Port Aransas jetty say trout, reds, and sheepshead are fair to good on shrimp and croakers, and lots of snapper, kingfish, and ling are being caught offshore. Packery Channel anglers are finding a good bite on silver glitter D.O.A. Shrimp, with Mark Fling of Heroes on the Water caught more than 2 dozen trout inside the channel last week before the brown water and seaweed moved in.
Thorsen says to watch the tide charts and fish inside the channel later in the afternoon and evening when the tide is running out, which will offer clearer and greener Laguna water.
The biggest story of last week came near Port Aransas at Mustang Island where a 113-inch blue marlin washed ashore. It’s so unusual to see a blue marlin on the beach (most are found in waters at least 40 miles from shore) that it immediately attracted a crowd.
A group of anglers went into the surf and tried to turn it back toward open water, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the fish died. They loaded it into a truck and hauled it to nearby Fisherman’s Wharf, where Kelsey Gibson, a PhD candidate in sportfish science and a friend of Thorsen’s who he describes as, “a rockstar biologist” just happened to be.
Gibson said she was there collecting kingfish for a project when she saw a truck pull up with a marlin in the back, which is virtually unheard of, adding that marlin are apex predators that keep other species in balance, they prefer deep water, and make long migrations. She knew there must be something wrong with the fish, and figured it had been gut-hooked or otherwise injured.
She said the “autopsy” indicated that the fish was about 100 pounds underweight and had an empty stomach, with no injuries or otherwise any evidence that it had been caught or hooked, so it must have just been ill.
Ghosts and fish
Closer to home, the fish have been busy stretching lines at Lake Waco, and angler Keith Rodriguez has been tapping into the summer feeding pattern for white bass and blue cats.
“I’ve been catching whites in deeper water at about 21 feet, and catching blues drifting in the same depths,” he said. “The blues have been good on ghost minnows and cut perch fished over road beds, and the whites are schooling up and chasing bait early and late. If you want to have some fun, tie on something shiny and you’ll know what “fish-on” means.”
Andre Bravo recently fished near the Twin Bridges using ghost minnows wrapped with bacon, and was catching blues as fast as he could get a bait in the water. Not surprising – it’s hard to go wrong wrapping something in bacon.