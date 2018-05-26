The most successful anglers I’ve ever known are the ones who aren’t afraid to enact Plan B.
Even when things are going right on a fishing trip, somewhere in the back of our minds a voice is telling us there’s a bigger fish out there and we should change baits and go after it.
Last month while fishing on Lake Waco with a fishing buddy, area angler Ricky Dunkin heard that voice, and it paid off big. Really big.
“We decided to go fishing before a rain storm,” Dunkin said. “My friend hadn’t ever been crappie fishing, so we decided to head out to a new spot I had been going to on the Bosque, and we were slaying them two at a time.”
Then, suddenly, the bite died off like somebody had flipped a switch. “Something spooked them,” Dunkin said. “I thought I saw a big carp, but didn’t think anything of it for about 30 minutes.”
Dunkin realized the bite wasn’t coming back, and decided he’d go after whatever it was that ran them off the feed bag, He set down his crappie pole and grabbed his “hawg rod” and got serious. “Even though I thought I saw a carp, in my mind I knew it was a bass,” he said.
He flipped a Zoom Brush Hog soft plastic bait right onto the fish’s nose and waited. “She nailed it and took off like a freight train,” Dunkin said. “She stripped off 25 or 30 yards of line before I could turn her. I still halfway figured it was a carp or drum, so I wasn’t that worried about it, but then I saw it come to the surface.”
Dunkin couldn’t believe his eyes as he got the first sight of the 30-inch bass – and after suddenly starting to care a whole lot, scanned the water to plan his fight. Then he saw the tree in the water that was directly in between him and the fish, and the fish saw it too, wrapping itself up around it in an effort to snap the line and free itself.
“This was the fish of a lifetime and I wasn’t going to let a tree get in my way, so I handed the pole to my buddy and jumped in,” said Dunkin. “I swam out to where she was caught up, roughly 35 yards from the bank, and grabbed her and swam back.”
After getting the fish to shore, eyeballing it, and checking the current water body records for the Bosque and Lake Waco, the pair figured the big bass might be a record-setter, and they called Cabela’s to get them ready to weigh it. But they didn’t get to the store in time, and were told to bring the fish in the next morning, which meant it would surely die overnight.
Determined to get the fish weighed and release it alive, Dunkin called the ShareLunker program, which directed him to HEB or Wal-Mart, and after running around town trying to get an official weight, he decided to buy a digital scale take photos of the measurements and get it certified later. In the meantime, the fish died. He donated the bass to TPWD for research.
The fish measured 30 inches in length and weighed 13.12, and if a scale had been available sooner, there would be a second Lake Waco ShareLunker bass. The first and only so far was a 13.87-pounder caught 10 years ago by Ricky Culverhouse, who coincidentally, was the person who tipped me off to Dunkin’s story.
Bats ain’t nothin’ to be ‘fraid of
Just because you’re afraid of something doesn’t mean it’s not good for you. Like vaccinations. And snakes. If you’re scared of bats, just remember that by eating pest insects, these little winged mammals save the U.S. agriculture industry an estimated $3 billion per year.
Personally, I’m more afraid of high produce prices than a little ol’ bat.
Your cheatin’ tail
Cheating is a sad part of competition. Most of us do our best to win without it, but in sports, business, politics, and other realms, some people aren’t good enough to win without some underhandedness.
Recently, a fisherman in an Austin bass kayak tournament apparently went to strange lengths to try and win the tourney by taking advantage of a catch-and-release policy that allowed digital photography to document aggregate fish lengths.
Game wardens found a cut tail from a bass in the angler’s kayak paddle well, and while the guy said he had found the tail fin in the reeds and was just taking it to shore, he later admitted to having used the tail piece to cover the tail fin of another bass he had caught to make it appear longer.
Time to revamp the rule book. Thanks a lot, dude.