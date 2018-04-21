There are a lot of old sayings that guide outdoorsmen – things like, “When the wind blows from the East, the fish bite least” and other rules of thumb.
Overall, throughout my more than 5 decades spinning around on this planet and trying to catch fish in the meantime, most of those old adages have proven to be true.
Another one flitted through my brain on Saturday after I dropped my daughter off for a morning appointment and motored around the lake to see what I could see – “Whenever it’s about to rain, get a fishing pole in your hand.”
I know that isn’t an exact rhyme, but it’s the best I could come up with after a week’s worth of sleep deficit. But the point is that after dropping her off, I was able to recruit all the functional brain cells in my head to spend the next few hours doing what my fishing ancestors told me to do – get some breakfast and go catch some fish before the cold front comes through.
Fishing ahead of a storm or cold front is typically one of the most productive times to catch fish because as storms or fronts approach, the barometric pressure drops, and that is a trigger for fish to start feeding.
According to biologists, the level of pressure isn’t as important as the change in it. Even when high pressure lowers slightly – and when the barometric pressure remains relatively high – the fishing can turn on.
This can happen on a bluebird sky day when no noticeable change in weather takes place other than a slight wind shift, humidity increase, or low level clouds moving through to bump the register a little.
But Saturday morning’s weather sent a pretty clear message that things were happening, and as I sat and watched anglers coming off the lake because of the first signs of wind and rain, I knew it was a good time to rig up a plastic worm and do some last-minute fishing.
I chunked a 7-inch grape/glittery worm with a twist tail into the outer limbs of a tree that had fallen into the lake. The trunk and lower branches were still on shore, but the middle and outer limbs were well out into the water.
Playing a plastic worm through a laydown tree is a challenging way to fish. You have to be attuned to whether your bait or weight is bumping against timber or whether it’s being bumped by a hungry or defensive bass. Setting the hook into a limb will usually result in a broken line and extra time re-tying, and when the raindrops are increasing in intensity, you don’t want to spend your time fumbling through your tackle box to get a bait back on and into the water.
I may have missed a bite, but I soon got the feel for how the bait interacted with the tree, and my focus soon turned to maneuvering a scrappy largemouth bass from the tree limbs into the open water so I could get it in hand.
As the rain picked up, so did the fishing action – just like all the old anglers said it would. When you’re catching fish, you hardly notice how wet you’re getting from the rain, but as soon as I heard the thunder start, my focus was split between catching the next bass and counting the seconds between the next lightning flash and the corresponding rumble of thunder.
If you spend enough time outdoors, you’re going to eventually get yourself into a dangerous weather situation. Storms blow up suddenly sometimes, and if you’re too far away from your point of entry when you realize the danger, you’ve got to rely on your skills at making a Plan B.
Fortunately, my last bass (a chunky 3-pounder) coincided with a lightning flash that was too close for comfort, and my vehicle was only 30 yards away, so I made it safely inside before the next strike – a bolt that crackled through the sky and exploded overhead without a delay.
Today’s technology allows anglers to see the contour and contents of the waters beneath them, understand the prime times to catch fish, and use other scientific advantages to get the edge on their prey, but the old sayings are also still just as valid as they’ve ever been.
Windy with a chance of crappie
The Waco Bass Club is the world’s oldest competitive bass club, and last weekend’s 47th annual Lake Waco Crappie Tournament was a typical tourney – unpredictable weather with resilient anglers coming through with solid performances.
Organizer James Windham reported that the tourney featured high winds, 8 teams that weighed in 25-fish limits, high winds, 10 previous tournament champions competing, high winds, a big fan turnout (which had no impact on the high winds), a lot of fish caught, and extremely windy conditions.
Tom and Joan Mader took the blue ribbon and top prize money with a total of 25.44 pounds, followed by Joseph Clinton, Jr. and Morris Giles, whose bag of 25 fish weighed 21.08 pounds. Coming in third with 20.48 was the team of Brandon Breedlove and Justin Talasek. Mark Jarvis and Ty Cox brought in the tournament’s biggest crappie, a 1.9-pounder.
A cold-blooded confession
I killed my first mosquito of the year this weekend. Thanks to a cold winter and cooler than normal spring, we haven’t yet experienced the onslaught of mosquito season in Central Texas, but like politicians in an election year, those little bloodsuckers are bound to start buzzing around your face sooner or later.
On a brighter note, I also saw my first bats the other day, giving me hope that the mosquito population will be kept in check as the weather warms and more rains fall in our area.
Now if we can only find something that eats politicians.