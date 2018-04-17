Midway ISD will hold its second annual Purple Panther SMAsh Dash on May 5, a 5K that benefits the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, which raises money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness and research.
Registration for the race will begin at 8 a.m. at Hewitt Park, and the race will begin at 9. The cost is $20 to register. To ensure a T-shirt, participants should register before April 23.
The honorees for the event are Graham Leatham, who died in 2016 from SMA, and Faith Fortenberry, a South Bosque Elementary student who has SMA and is a national ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.