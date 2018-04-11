WEATHERFORD — Weatherford put the brakes on the McLennan softball team’s offense, and in the process halted the Highlassies’ winning streak at seven. The Lady Coyotes swept both ends of a doubleheader Wednesday, taking the first game by a 6-1 score before winning the second, 4-2.
With the losses, MCC (22-5 overall, 18-4 in conference) tumbled out of the top spot in the conference standings, a game behind Temple and one ahead of Weatherford (27-10, 17-5).
The Highlassies will host Vernon in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.