Tennis, anyone?
A total of 28 junior college women’s tennis teams from around the country will descend on Waco when the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Championships get started on Sunday. The event will run through May 11 at McLennan Community College and the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center.
It’s a first for the event in Waco, said Will Phipps, director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission. Waco landed the bid to host the 2018 tournament, followed by Tucson, Ariz., in 2019 and Tyler, Texas in 2020. Bids are done on a three-year cycle, and Waco hopes to host again in 2021.
Matches will begin at 8 a.m. daily, and the event is free and open to the public. For updated brackets and start times, visit www.wacosports.org.