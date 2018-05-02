For the McLennan Community College baseball team, home is where the wins are.
The 17th-ranked Highlanders took care of Ranger in their final home doubleheader of the season on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC rode back-to-back home runs from Josh Breaux and Keaton Milford to a 7-3 win in the opener, then used a five-run third inning to win the finale, 6-4, for the sweep.
The Highlanders (38-14 overall, 23-7 conference) improved to 23-6 in their home park this year. They’ll close out the regular season at Ranger on Saturday.
Ranger actually put MCC on its heels early, bouncing to a 3-0 lead. But the Highlanders roared back in a noisy way. MCC put together a five-run third, highlighted by a three-run blast from Breaux, their star catcher. Then Milford followed up with a solo shot of his own.
Breaux went 2-for-4 for the game, as did Dylan Neuse, who also homered.
In the second game, the Highlanders again used a five-run third inning to snatch the lead for good, only this time they didn’t have to come from behind. Griffin Paxton, Chase Sortor and George Calil all smacked RBI singles in the inning.
On the mound, MCC’s Shane Daughety opened with six scoreless innings before the Rangers (23-27, 9-21) came through with a three-run seventh. Nevertheless, Daughety picked up the win, and the MCC bullpen closed out the game nicely.
MCC remains a game behind Cisco in the conference standings, as Cisco swept Vernon on Wednesday.