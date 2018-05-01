Six members of the McLennan Community College softball team picked up recognition on the All-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Team.
MCC sophomore pitcher Victoria Vasquez and freshman catcher Kaitlin Richards both made first-team all-conference. Vasquez has compiled a 14-7 record with a 1.51 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 120.2 innings this season. She has 15 complete games.
Richards owns a .377 batting average with 12 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBIs. Both players were also named to the All-Region V North Team.
Making second-team all-conference for MCC were freshman pitcher Emily Klanika, freshman infielder Cassie Pavlas, sophomore outfielder Zayra Olguin and freshman outfielder Charley Avery.
The Highlassies will be the No. 3 seed for the Region V North Tournament in McKinney, and will face sixth-seeded Grayson at noon Friday. However, they’ll likely be without head coach Manuel Ordones, who is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the school into a “personnel matter,” a school spokesman said on Monday.