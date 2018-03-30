One of the things that most makes Kevin Gill swell with pride is when his former players go on to accomplish great things in their playing careers and in their lives.
It also affords him the opportunity to see some pretty good basketball.
The longtime McLennan Community College men’s coach attended Loyola of Chicago’s first and second-round games in Dallas a couple of weeks ago, and he’ll be at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend. That’s what coaches do when their seasons are over – they go watch more basketball. But in Gill’s case, he has a better excuse than most, as Loyola’s sixth man Aundre Jackson is one of Gill’s former charges at MCC.
“Any time you’re able to go on and get your education, that’s really good,” Gill said. “But for him to be able to go to the NCAA tournament, then to get into the Sweet 16 and now the Final Four, that’s just awesome. I’m happy to go to San Antonio to support him.”
Just as nobody really saw 11th-seeded Loyola’s journey to the Final Four coming, Jackson had to overcome his own doubters. The 6-foot-5 forward starred in high school as an all-state performer at Class 3A Kennedale, helping the Wildcats to a 38-1 record and a trip to the UIL state tournament as a senior.
But Jackson struggled with his weight, hovering around 245 pounds when he first reached the varsity at Kennedale. Over time, he worked to shed the excess baggage and is now a well-sculpted 230.
When Gill scouted him in high school, he didn’t need any convincing. What he noticed was a guy who was willing to grind, yet was blessed with a wide-ranging palette of abilities.
“He was just a basketball player who came every day to work,” Gill said. “He could do everything on the court – he could shoot the basketball, he could dribble the basketball and he could pass.”
As Gill had hoped, Jackson fit in perfectly at MCC. He was a team guy, but capable of taking over games. As a sophomore in 2015-16, he averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the floor. His contributions helped the Highlanders reach the NJCAA national tournament for the first time in 18 years.
Porter Moser took notice, and wanted Jackson to join his team. The Loyola of Chicago head coach heeded Gill’s analysis that Jackson was a guy who “always did the right thing.”
It takes a certain type of sacrifice to be willing to come off the bench, but that’s the role that Jackson has adeptly filled for the Ramblers over the past two seasons. Last year, as a junior, he won the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year honor, averaging 14.1 points per game on a staggering 66.9 percent shooting from the floor, which ranked fourth nationally.
Jackson has continued that role with the balanced Ramblers throughout this season, including the team’s eye-opening NCAA tournament run. Despite coming off the bench in 23 of Loyola’s 37 games, he is the team’s third-leading scorer (11.0) on the season, and is averaging 12.3 points on 60.6 percent shooting in the tournament. He scored a team-best 16 in Loyola’s second-round win over Tennessee.
“There’s been a lot of talk about the unselfishness of our group. Aundre is at the top of the list with that,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “Here’s a guy that it’s all about the team. He’s never sat there and complained about playing time or this and that. He’s ready when called on.”
Nothing on the basketball court fazes Jackson too much. He has endured far tougher things than a tight outcome on the scoreboard. Growing up, his family struggled financially, and he has the words “The Struggle is Part of the Story” tattooed on his left forearm.
“There are many struggles with basketball, with life,” Jackson told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It all makes me a part of who I am. It’s a part of my story, and my story is not complete.”
One of Gill’s favorite stories to tell about Jackson is the time he received an email from a lady, explaining that she had encountered Jackson and two of his MCC teammates in the parking lot at HEB. The men helped the young mother and her children load a cart full of groceries into her car.
“That’s just the kind of guy he is,” Gill said. “Not only is he a great player, but he’s a great student and a great person.”
Jackson remembered that exchange when reporters at the Final Four brought it up to him this week, but he shrugged it off. When he sees someone in need of help, he is happy to lend a hand, he said.
“I guess it made an impact on (the family),” Jackson said. “I didn’t really have that much (growing up), so I’m extremely selfless. I just like giving up things that I have now or giving back.”