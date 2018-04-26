McLennan College’s baseball team travelled to Grayson College Thursday hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. The streak extended to five before the No. 16 Highlanders were able to break through with a win. Grayson won the first game, 6-0, with MCC taking the second game, 5-4.
Prior to the current slump, the longest losing streak this season had been two games. After Thursday’s games, the Highlanders now sit at 34-14, 19-7 in conference play. The team now sits in third place in the NTJCAC, one game behind co-leaders Grayson and Cisco College.
MCC will return home for a doubleheader against Grayson on Saturday. The first game will take place at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark, with the second game scheduled for 4 p.m. McLennan will finish out the regular season with two doubleheaders against Ranger College the first week in May.