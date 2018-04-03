The No. 20-ranked McLennan softball team will look to extend its winning streak to seven when it travels to Ranger for a Wednesday doubleheader.
MCC (20-3, 16-2) swept the Lady Rangers in a doubleheader earlier this season in Waco, winning by scores of 2-1 and 6-0. In their last action, the Highlassies swept a pair of games from North Central on Monday.
MCC’s strength this season has centered on its dominance in the circle. The Highlassies lead all teams in NJCAA Region V with a 1.23 team ERA, and they’ve struck out 137 batters in 131 innings. They’ve also allowed only four home runs.
Ranger enters the game with a 9-26 mark, including 5-11 in conference play.