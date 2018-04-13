The McLennan College Highlassie softball team will try to rebound from a double loss earlier this week as they play host to Vernon College Saturday. The doubleheader, beginning at noon, will be played at the Bosque River Ballpark.
The No. 15 Highlassies (22-5, 18-4 conference) traveled to Ranger on Wednesday, but were unable to come away with any wins, falling 6-1 and 4-2 in the doubleheader. The ‘Lassies currently sit in second place in conference behind Temple (30-5, 19-3). Vernon (11-26, 6-16) is currently seventh in conference.