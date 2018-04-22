The No. 6 men’s golf team for McLennan College begins play in the NJCAA Southwest Championship. The tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday in Pottsboro, Texas, at the Tanglewood Resort.
The course is nestled near the shore of Lake Texoma. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer and golf architect Ralph Plummer. It is a 7,000-yard, par 72 course that provides a challenge for the average golfer.
The Highlanders finished in fifth place in the NJCAA District 2 Championship tournament last Monday and Tuesday at Lubbock’s The Rawls Course. They finished behind winner Odessa, second-place Midland, Western Texas and New Mexico.
The scores from last week’s tournament will be combined with the scores from the Southwest Championship. These scores will be used to determine the four teams that will then qualify for the national tournament.