After finishing in second place at the NJCAA Southwest Championships last week, McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team prepares to play in its 16th consecutive NJCAA National Tournament beginning Tuesday at The Rawls Course in Lubbock.
The Highlanders will be one of 21 teams competing. There are expected to be 107 players.
The tournament hosted a Monday night banquet at the Scottish Rite Event Center in Lubbock. The tournament will conclude with an awards presentation Friday at 7 p.m. at the Rawls Course.
This will be No. 5-ranked MCC’s second visit to The Rawls Course within a year’s time. The Highlanders played there October 16-17 in the NJCAA Division I National Preview. At that meet, MCC won the team event by three strokes. Two of the team’s members, Matt Lorentzen and Alex Isakson, finished in a tie for second.
The Rawls Course is the official golf course for Texas Tech. The course is 6,541 yards with a par of 72. It was designed by Tom Doak and addresses the wind-swept flat plains that are the geological feature of the landscape surrounding Lubbock.
The Highlanders came in fifth in the 2017 NJCAA national tournament. That tournament was played at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas.