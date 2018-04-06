After two run-rule victories over North Central Texas College Wednesday, the McLennan College baseball teams travels to North Central for another doubleheader Saturday. The first game starts at 1 p.m.
The No. 8 Highlanders (52-13, 26-6) are on a current five-game win streak and have won 12 of their last fifteen games to lead their conference by two games over second-place Grayson College. North Central currently sits at seventh in conference with a 9-23 conference record, 25-28 overall.
MCC will play a Monday game at Blinn College at 2 p.m.