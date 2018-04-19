The No. 5 McLennan College baseball team traveled to Cisco, where they split their doubleheader, run-ruling the home team, 12-2 in five innings. Cisco came back to win the late game, 11-7.
Highlander Alex DeLeon went the distance on the mound in the first game.
Behind home runs from Josh Breaux and George Calil and the hitting of Thomas Santos and Nick Thornquist, the Highlanders made a quick win. Santos, Nordquist and Breaux each went 2-3.
MCC began the scoring early with a run in the first inning. They scored another in the second, then three more in the fourth. The home team exploded for seven runs in the top of the inning. Cisco tried to rally, but only mustered t heir two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The second game started as the first had, with MCC getting on the board first. The Highlanders scored one run in the first inning and added two more runs in the third. Cisco answered with their own run in the bottom of the third, then added three more in the bottom of the fourth. Cisco scored once in the fifth, then got four runners home safely in the bottom of the six. Two more insurance runs were added in the seventh. MCC was unable to answer, despite homers by Aiden Shepardson, Josh Breaux and Keaton Milford.
Shane Daughety took the loss for McLennan.
The two teams meet again at the Bosque River Ballpark on Friday, with the first game scheduled at 1 p.m. The games were originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but moved the doubleheader up a day to avoid expected inclement weather.